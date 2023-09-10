SARANAC — The first half of Saturday’s nonleague season opening football game at Saranac Central started on a note of frustration for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The Blue Devils (0-1) rode the passing of quarterback Shea Polniak to five different receivers to march inside the Spartans’ 10 yardline on their first two possessions. But penalties led to both threats ending on fourth downs and Nate Hamel bounced an off tackle run outside and raced 86 yards to the endzone on the second play of the Spartans’ only two plays of the first quarter.
Hamel (15-221) followed with the first of three PAT kicks on the day and rushed for over 100 yards both halves leading to Spartans (2-0) to a 40-6 victory over the Devils’ who suffered through a nightmarish afternoon in the northeast corner of the Adirondack Park.
The outcome of the game proved to be a secondary theme on the day when the Devils’ quarterback Polniak (wrist), lineman Logan Jones (ankle) and linebacker-running back Lucca LaBella (concussion) all suffered injuries which required transport to the Plattsburgh Hospital.
“Things just couldn’t have gone any worse for us. We came out of the first half worrying about three players who were in the hospital,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer who will have his team at home on Friday for its NAC opener and OFA-St. Mary’s Academy Hall of Fame Game.
“We are just hoping for the best possible outcome for those players before we move on. Saranac Central is a good team, they have six very strong players and they took control.”
Took control by scoring through big plays on offense and defense. Following up Hamel’s 86 yard run quarterback Zack Lucia, who completed five of six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass to Alex Clancy who neatly out jumped a defensive player to snatch the ball in the endzone. Hamel added the PAT for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Hamel scored from one-yard out on the Spartans’ first possession of the third quarter and defensive tackle Isaiah Lopez picked up a fumble on a quarterback sack and showed excellent speed running 26 yards to the endzone.
On the final play of the third quarter Lucia dropped a roll out pass into the hands of tightend Bryce DeAngelo in the back of the endzone from 23 yards out. OFA noted its lone points of the day with 44 seconds to play when Cole Samarco (6-30) crossed the goal line from one-yard out on his sixth carry of a scoring drive after Ashton Amo broke free for 18 yards.
“Today was a total team win for us. We had a good win last week (at Canton) but we knew we had a lot of things to clean up. We did that in practices when we did things a little different because of the heat,” Saranac Central Coach Dylan Everleth.
“It is just too bad OFA had some tough injuries.”
Loffler led OFA’s rushing with 55 yards on 14 carries and Tegan Frederick led the receiving with six catches for 50 yards. Polniak completed five of 11 passes for 37 yards before being injured and Madden West completed eight of 11 passes for 37 yards.
In other NAC action on the weekend Massena outscored Potsdam 41-30, Gouverneur blanked St. Lawrence Central 49-0 and Malone dropped Canton 34-6.
First Quarter: S - Nate Hamel on 86 yard run (Hamel kick).
Second Quarter S - Alex Clancy on 33 yard pass from Lucia (Hamel kick).
Third Quarter: S - Nate Hamel on 1 run (kick failed), S - Isaiah Lopez-Gonyea on 76 yard fumble return (pass failed). S - Bruce DeAngelo on 23 pass from Lucia (Hamel kick).
Fourth Quarter: S - River Poulin on 26 run (Hamel kick). O - Samarco on 1 yard run.
Rushing: O - Loffler 11-45, Ramie 6-8, Griffith 3-7, Samarco 6-30 TD, Small 1-14, Amo 2-19. S - Hamel 15-221 2 TDs, Bouvia 3-11, Clancy 2-15, Daniels 3-12, Poulin 2-29.
Passing: O - Polniak 5x11-1-37, West 8x11-037, S - Lucia 5x6-0-144 2 TDs.
Receiving: Frederick 6-50, Griffith 1-1, Loffler 3-9, Ramsdell 1-4, Ramie 1-4, LaBella 2-12.
Interception: S - Daniels.
