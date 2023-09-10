SARANAC — The first half of Saturday’s nonleague season opening football game at Saranac Central started on a note of frustration for Ogdensburg Free Academy.

The Blue Devils (0-1) rode the passing of quarterback Shea Polniak to five different receivers to march inside the Spartans’ 10 yardline on their first two possessions. But penalties led to both threats ending on fourth downs and Nate Hamel bounced an off tackle run outside and raced 86 yards to the endzone on the second play of the Spartans’ only two plays of the first quarter.

