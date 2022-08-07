JOHNSTOWN - The North Country put together a solid second half in their fourth and final game at the Basketball Coaches of New York State Summer Hoopfest at Johnstown Central School on Saturday.
The NC squad, composed of Section 10 and Section 7 players, scored 35 points in the second half in a 65-53 loss to Suffolk on Saturday night after falling to the Central Region 78-42 in the afternoon.
Suffolk 65 - NC 53: After scoring just 19 points in the first half the North Country squad tallied 35 in the second half where Katie Cunningham of Heuvelton scored all 10 her points and Katie Klassen of Canton (14) and Ava Howie of Hammond (11) each scored seven.
Other scoring came from: Heuvelton’s Rylin McAllister (3), Cora Long of Plattsburgh (4), Sadey Sprabarry of Hammond (4), Ava Hoy of Canton (6) and Isabella Gilmour of Northern Adirondack (1).
Central 78- NC 42: Ava Howie and Rylin McAllister each netted three 3-pointers leading North Country with 13 and 11 points. Katie Cunningham followed with nine and other scoring came: Katie Klassen (3), Sadey Sprabarry (1), Isabella Gilmour (2), Katie Klassen (3) and Rachel LaRock (1).
