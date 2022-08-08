North Country, composed of Section 10 and Section 7 players, enjoyed a positive and valuable experience at the Basketball Coaches of New York over the weekend. Members of the team are: Carlie Klassen (Canton), Rylin McAllister (Heuvelton), Cora Long (Plattsburgh), Ava Howie and Sadey Sprabarry of Hammond, Rachel LaRock (Lisbon), Ava Hoy (Canton), Isabella Gilmour (Northern Adirondack) and Katie Cunningham (Heuvelton). The team was coached by Josh McAllister of Heuvelton. Dave Shea/The Journal.

JOHNSTOWN - The North Country put together a solid second half in their fourth game at the Basketball Coaches of New York State Summer Hoopfest at Johnstown Central School on Saturday.

The NC squad, composed of Section 10 and Section 7 players, scored 35 points in the second half in a 65-53 loss to Suffolk on Saturday night after falling to the Central Region 78-42 in the afternoon.

