JOHNSTOWN - The North Country put together a solid second half in their fourth game at the Basketball Coaches of New York State Summer Hoopfest at Johnstown Central School on Saturday.
The NC squad, composed of Section 10 and Section 7 players, scored 35 points in the second half in a 65-53 loss to Suffolk on Saturday night after falling to the Central Region 78-42 in the afternoon.
On Sunday North Country regrouped after falling behind 11-2 and made concerted comeback efforts through the game before dropping a 69-62 decision to Hudson.
Hudson 69 - North Country 62: Heuvelton’s Katie Cunningham and Rylin McAllister combined for 16 and 14 points and Hammond’sAva Howie and Canton’s Calie Klassen tallied 10 and nine to provide the offensive leadership in NC’s comeback effort.
“We were just overmatched inside. The other teams some of the best post playerts in New York State at 6-3 and 6-5 but we hung in there. Once we took care of the ball better against Hudson we made comebacks,” said Coach Josh McAllister.
“We pressed and did a good job. A lot of the girls had just met but the chemistry got better throughout the weekend.”
Coach McAllister cited Lisbon’s Rachel LaRock, Hammond’s Sadey Sprabarry, Northern Adirondack’s Isabella Gilmour and Canton’s Ava Hoy for high effort on defense and rebounding.
“The thing I liked the most is that the girls stepped up and battled the entire game,” said Coach McAllister.
“Hopefully the, the experience gives the girls a little jump on the upcoming season.”
Suffolk 65 - NC 53: After scoring just 19 points in the first half the North Country squad tallied 35 in the second half where Katie Cunningham of Heuvelton scored all 10 her points and Katie Klassen of Canton (14) and Ava Howie of Hammond (11) each scored seven.
Other scoring came from: Heuvelton’s Rylin McAllister (3), Cora Long of Plattsburgh (4), Sadey Sprabarry of Hammond (4), Ava Hoy of Canton (6) and Isabella Gilmour of Northern Adirondack (1).
Central 78- NC 42: Ava Howie and Rylin McAllister each netted three 3-pointers leading North Country with 13 and 11 points. Katie Cunningham followed with nine and other scoring came: Katie Klassen (3), Sadey Sprabarry (1), Isabella Gilmour (2), Katie Klassen (3) and Rachel LaRock (1).
EARLY GAMES
JOHNSTOWN - The Basketball Coaches of New York Summer Hoopfest assembles girls basketball teams from all over the Empire State and the North Country team entered was composed of Section 10 and Section 7 players.
body text: Heuvelton Central Boys Basketball Coach Josh McAllister guided the North Country into the tournament with a set of goals.
And after two games on Friday Coach McAllister felt that his team was on track for a very positive experience despite the final outcomes of the game.
“The girls are getting some good experience against some very talented teams with a lot of fire power. We struggled at times but we are competing hard and seeing what is out there,” said Coach McAllister.
“We have had some really good moments.”
North Country dropped its opening game to Buffalo 78-55 and was outscored by the Southern Tier 68-40.
“We really struggled against Buffalo in the first half but we came back matched them 30 to 30 in the second half. The Southern Tier team had just a great three-point shooting game and they had two good post players. They spread the floor, drove and the kicked the ball out to their 3-point shooters who were knocking everything down.”
Buffalo 78 - NC 55: Rylin McAllister buried five 3-pointers leading North Country with 15 points and Ava Howie and Calie Klassen each tallied nine. Rachel LaRock had a strong game inside with seven points and Isabella Gilmour led the team’s rebounding efforts.
Ava Hoy of Canton and Sadey Sprabarry of Hammond added four and three points and Katie Cunningham of Heuvelton chipped in two.
Southern Tier 68 - NC 40: Adrianna Fontana and Payton Gilbert scored 11 points for the Southern Tier netted 10 to lead the Southern Tier scoring. The duo of Katie Cunningham and Rylin McAllister led the North Country with 10 and nine points and Rachel LaRock netted six.
Other scoring came from: Calie Klassen (5), Cora Long (1), Ava Howie (3), Sadey Sprabarry (2) and Ava Hoy (3).
