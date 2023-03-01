Heuvelton senior guard Nate Mashaw was delighted that Potsdam guard Ian VanWagner accomplished the previously unheard of feat of reaching the Section 1000-Point Club as an eighth grader on Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the Section 10 champions playoff.

But Mashaw was even more delighted that he and his Class D Champion Bulldogs could contain VanWagner’s game-breaking scoring talents gaining a 55-45 win over the Class B Champion Sandstoners. VanWagner entered the game needing 11 points for the milestone and reached it with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 6:09 to play and his team trailing 43-30.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.