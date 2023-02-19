POTSDAM — The Lisbon vs Colton-Pierrepont game was projected to be the game of the day at Saturday’s D-Arama of four Section 10 Class D Boys Basketball quarter-final games at Potsdam Central School.
The fourth-seeded Knights stormed past the fifth seeded Colts 44-18 in the second half to gain a 63-49 win and join top-seeded neighboring NAC West Division rival Heuvelton in the second game of Tuesday’s Class D semi-finals at SUNY Potsdam at 7:45 p.m..
Heuvelton, second seeded Chateaugay and third seeded Harrisville all cruised into the semi-finals. Heuvelton downed Hermon-DeKalb 63-27, Chateaugay defeated Morristown 63-26 and Chateaugay ended Morristown’s season in a 63-33 decision.
Lisbon 63 - C-P 49: The Golden Knights (11-10) flipped the script after C-P (6-14) forward Harlee Besio pillaged the low blocks scoring 20 of his 25 points in a first half where the Colts rode a 12-3 run to a 31-19 lead.
The game opened with Connor Flack swishing a pair of 3-pointers as Lisbon took a 10-2 lead but the Knights early momentum subsided as they missed eight straight 3-point attempts and six straight free throws.
In the second half the Knights took control of the boards, used a triangle and two defense to disrupt the Colts’ offense, guard-forward Cooper Rutherford staged a one-man assault on the rim scoring 16 of 33 points points in the third quarter and guard Connor Flack sniped home 10 his 21 points in the fourth quarter from midrange and in.
Rutherford grapped 10 rebounds leading the Knights to 20 offensive rebounds and a 67-52 advantage in shots taken while Flack grabbed 4 rebounds, Connor Bell grabbed 8 rebounds and converted two putbacks off the bench and Isaiah White grabbed 8 rebounds and 4 steals while scoring two points playing a key defensive role. Lucas Gravlin (1 point) delivered four rebounds and 4 assists and AJ Donaldson added two points.
“We went to the triangle and two defense with Isaiah White guarding Harlee Besio and Cooper Rutherford guarding Eric Friesel who hit a big 3 for them in the first quarter. For a sophomore Isaiah White had a great game and Cooper really had a full game,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
“Connor Bell also played a key role coming off bench to help us after A.J. Donaldson was lost to an ankle injury. At halftime I told the guys that we were had to go inside to win the game.”
Eric Friesel tallied 10 points for C-P and Nate Smith picked up 10 interior points. Ian Graham added two points with three high altitude blocks and Cody Francis contributed two points.
Heuvelton 63 - H-D 27: The top seeded Bulldogs (18-3) advanced past the eighth seeded Demons (7-14) and took control off the opening tip off. Jake Venette nine points and Coach Josh McAllister’s rolled out to a 23-6 first quarter lead and were never headed.
The Bulldogs’ junior reserves responded to expanded playing time Cam Johnson scored a team-high 14 points and Rhys Brossoit dropped in 11. Chris Ashlaw tallied nine points and Nate Mashaw and Connor Phillips each delivered eight.
Other scoring came from: Trystan Biller (2), Lucas Thornhill (3), Arik Tacchino (3) and Landon Ashlaw (2).
H-D showcase the potential of several talented young players who have steadliy developed under Coach Mara Vaccaro and her assistants. Sophomore Noah Locey led all scorers with a 20-point effort featuring 12 points in the third quarter and strong rebounding effort.
Hunter Bouchey tallied five and Nolan Carr added two.
Harrisville 63 - E-K 26: The Pirates (17-4) took immediate control and owned a 29-4 lead after one quarter. Six players scored 8 points or more led by 12 points from Nolan Sullivan and Brendan Loos with 12 points apiece. Tanner Sullivan scored 11 and Aiden Chartrand and Liam Winters finished with 9. Joe Sheppard added 8 points.
Cael Geer’s 9 points led E-K (7-12) followed by: Brady Bullock (4), Cooper Allen (3), K
aden Kelley (4), Erick Stalker (2), Dawson Matthews (2), Jacob Morrill (2).
Chateaugay 63 - Morristown 33: The Bulldogs (18-3) used their pressing defense to vault out to 23-5 first quarter lead and followed Harrisville’s cruise control path to the Class D semi-finals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.. Walker Martin and Brandon Leonard each scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs and Ethan Cook netted 10. Chuck Beaudin and Riley Dustin followed with 9 and 8 points and Kevin Starrs and Matt Beachard followed with 4 and 3.
Morristown’s efforts were highlighted by a 12-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter where Dominic Perretta buried two pointers and Kam Toland scored four inside. Toland led the Rockets (6-15) with 10 points, Perretta struck for 9 with three 3s and Terin Rosenbarker netted seven points. Macaulay Ritchie and Chris Brooks added four and three points.
“We only lose one senior in Macaulay Ritchie so we have a lot coming back. But were really need to work hard in the off season,” said Morristown Coach Brian VanArnam.
