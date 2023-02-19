POTSDAM — The Lisbon vs Colton-Pierrepont game was projected to be the game of the day at Saturday’s D-Arama of four Section 10 Class D Boys Basketball quarter-final games at Potsdam Central School.

The fourth-seeded Knights stormed past the fifth seeded Colts 44-18 in the second half to gain a 63-49 win and join top-seeded neighboring NAC West Division rival Heuvelton in the second game of Tuesday’s Class D semi-finals at SUNY Potsdam at 7:45 p.m..

