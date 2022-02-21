CANTON — Bella Doyle posted a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds as the second-seeded Heuvelton girls basketball team downed No. 7 Edwards-Knox, 80-25, in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Rylin McAllister got her 15 points off five 3-point field goals for the Bulldogs (17-4). Heuvelton plays No. 6 Lisbon in the semifinals 6 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Lily Lottie notched 20 points for the Cougars (7-12).
LISBON 38, COLTON-PIERREPONT 21
Rachel LaRock supplied 10 points as the sixth-seeded Golden Knights upset the No. 3 Colts in a Class D quarterfinal Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Julia Rishe netted eight points for Lisbon (13-9), which was without head coach Dicky Marcellus due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. Junior varsity coaches Courtney LaBeau and Matt Russell filled in for Marcellus, who will hope to be back for the next round.
Kiana Hogle led all scorers with 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont (13-6).
HAMMOND 80, ST. REGIS FALLS 36
Ava Howie finished with 26 points as the top-seeded Red Devils downed the No. 8 Saints in a Class D quarterfinal game Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Landree Kenyon added 24 points for Hammond (15-1), which plays No. 4 Hermon-DeKalb in a Class D semifinal 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Sadey Sprabary generated 13 points for the Red Devils.
Rhea Work led St. Regis Falls (5-12) with 18 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 45, CHATEAUGAY 25
Olivia Simser tallied 11 points as the No. 4 Green Demons pulled away to beat the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in a Class D quarterfinal matchup Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Jayla O’Donnell supplied six points for Hermon-DeKalb (15-6).
Kaelyn Morgan delivered 15 points for Chateaugay (9-10).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 58, EDWARDS-KNOX 30
Walker Martin produced 19 points and eight rebounds as the top-seeded Bulldogs topped the No. 8 Cougars in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal Sunday at Potsdam High School.
Jake Johnson provided 13 points and eight rebounds for Chateaugay (20-1), which plays No. 4 Tupper Lake in a Class D semifinal 7:45 tonight at SUNY Potsdam.
The matchup between Chateaugay and Edwards-Knox was originally slated for Saturday, but inclement weather pushed the game back to Sunday. Second-seeded Heuvelton will take on No. 3 Harrisville before that in the other semifinal at 6 tonight at SUNY Potsdam.
Dylan Wood led Edwards-Knox (8-13) with 14 points.
