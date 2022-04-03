LAKE PLACID — Section 10 was well-represented on the New York State High School Hockey Coaches Association 2022 All-State boys hockey teams announced last week.
Gaining the highest status among the Division I selections were Potsdam sophomore Tyler Berkman and Canton senior Rhett Palmer, who were each named third team forwards, while Massena senior goaltender Ben Rogers gained honorable mention recognition. All three were selected Times All-North first team picks Sunday.
Berkman led the Northern Athletic Conference Division I scoring race with 54 points on 26 goals and 28 assists en route to being named the 2021-22 MVP despite the Sandstoners’ 1-19 record this winter.
Palmer emerged as one of the top offensive threats in the NAC as the Golden Bears skated to their second sectional championship in three years. He generated 36 points on 20 goals and 16 assists, including two goals and an assist as Canton rallied to knock off defending champion Massena 3-2 in overtime in the Section 10 final. The Golden Bears went 12-11 on the season after falling to eventual state champion Suffern of Section 1 by 10-2 in the first round of the state Division I tournament.
Suffern forward Ryan Schelling was voted the Division I Player of the Year and Suffern’s Rob Schelling named Coach of the Year.
In the Division II selections announced by the NYSHSHCA, four Section 10 teams combined to see a total of seven players earn all-state status. Representing regular season and sectional champion Salmon River were seniors Evan White (third team, defense) and Rick Chatland (third team, goaltender) along with junior Evan Collette (third team, forward). Joining the Shamrocks trio on the third team was OFA senior defenseman Drew Costello. White was the Times All-North hockey MVP for the season.
Four other players garnered honorable mention status - St. Lawrence Central junior forward Ashton Adams, who led the NAC Division II in scoring with 45 points on 28 goals and 17 assists and OFA’s forward Landin McDonald, along with the Islanders duo of forward Morgan Fox and defenseman Jakob Lynch. Adams made the first team for the Times All-North squad.
Lou Marsellino of Pelham was named Division II Player of the Year while Ed Witz of Pelham and Clayton Wilson of Starpoint were cited as co-Coaches of the Year.
