Tuesday night’s Class D semi-finals of the Section 10 Boys Basketball Tournament at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall was all about defense.

Heuvelton (19-3) used an extended zone defense as a key to a second half pullaway to 70-52 win over Lisbon which took six point leads in the first and second quarters. Harrisville (18-4) advanced past Chateaugay 35-30 in a grind it out affair staged at close quarters where the Pirates took an 18-10 halftime lead and then rallied from a 24-23 deficit in the fourth quarter.

