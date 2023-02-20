Undefeated Hammond Central has played its way to the number one spot in the NYS Sportswriters Class D Girls Basketball rankings.
On Sunday afternoon they took the first step toward playing their way to a Section 10 Class D Champion.
The Red Devils (16-0) used their fullcourt press to jump out to a 21-1 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 62-20 victory Harrisville (7-14).
The Pirates showed organization in their halfcourt sets but the Red Devils consistently closed out their finishing opportunities moving to a Wednesday semi-final meeting with Hermon-DeKalb (12-9) which earned a 49-36 win over an 10-11 Edwards-Knox which won both NAC West Division games between the two teams.
The Devils and Demons will play for a third time this season on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall after 9-10 Heuvelton faces off with 15-3 Chateauay at 6 p.m.
Defending Class D and Overall Section 10 champion Heuvelton advanced as the sixth seed with a 53-42 victory over third seeded St. Regis Falls (9-10) and second seeded Chateaugay outscored seventh seeded Lisbon (12-9) 53-43.
Hammond 62 - Harrisville 20: Ava Howie (4 steals, 5 rebounds) scored 12 points sparking the Devils’ 21-1 start and went on to generate a game-high 28 points for the Devils who converted almost flawlessly in the transition and showcased the ability of several players to play inside and outside while unselfishly sharing the ball.
Landree Kenyon (6 rebounds, 2 steals) tallied 12 points and Sadey Sprabary (7 frebounds) and Mikayla Jones each dropped in five.
Other scoring came from: Zoe Cunningham, Hailey Manning, Laurel Vinch (2) and Issy Woodcock (2).
Isabelle Miller (6 rebounds) and Violet Atkinson scored seven and six points leading Harrisville and Jaylin Fayette and Meaghan Kackison added four and three.
H-D 49 - E-K 36: The Green Demons limited the Cougars to single digit scoring in the first three quarters to open a 37-21 lead and upped it to 40-21 when Olivia Simser opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer.
The Cougars made a last ditch comeback effort as Addison Foster buried two 3s and Kiana Hogle connected from beyond the arch on successive trips down the floor to cut the lead to 44-30 with just over four minutes to play.
The Demons answered with the ability score inside and outside they had shown throughout the game. Jayla O’Donnell netted a runner in the lane and Simser buried her fourth 3-pointer of the game to seal the issue with 3:13 to play.
“Overall I think we played one of our best games of the season. Except for that spurt in the fourth quarter we really didn’t let them execute their offense. We did a good job with their screens, we moved well defensively inside and we attacked the rim,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“We had to stay attached to our players on defense so we didn’t give up good looks for threes. We played the kind of game we needed to play.”
The Demons also stayed balanced on offense. Hannah Coller was poised at the point getting her team into their offensive sets. Following Simser’s 28 points in the winning offense were Aaliayah O’Donnell who tallied 9 points with 9 rebounds and her twin sister Jayla O’Donnell who finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds.
Ellie McQuade tallied seven points with a timely three for an 18-9 lead in the second quarter and Hailey Brabant scored five points.
“They really beat us on the boards and we are young team. This was our first time in a game which means so much. Now we see how we will react,” said E-K Coach Fred Foster.
Addison Foster led the Cougars with 13 points while setting the tone for E-K’s tenacious on the ball defense. Cameryn Huckle and Kiana Hogle followed with eight and six points. Other scoring came from: Lily Lottie (3), Kiera Fountain (2), Haylee Bullock (2) and Kaylin Gotham (2).
Chateaugay 53 - Lisbon 42: Both teams got what they wanted from their defense in this match of the Golden Knights and the NAC East Division champion Bulldogs. The Knights had success forcing turnovers with their fullcourt press while the Bulldogs, who start two eighth graders and two sophomores, managed to close down the driving lanes.
Nothing came easy scoring wise until junior center Kaelyn Morgan used her physical post-up skills to score twice off nice ball rotation and reversal and then added added an uncontested layin by boxing out a defender off an inbounds play. Eighth grader Irelynn LaPlante followed with a 3-pointer and Chateaugay took a 40-30 lead and defended and widened the margin from the foul line. LaPlante and Morgan each came through with three free throws in the game’s climax.
“Once they got the 10 point lead we just couldn’t cut into it because they were making their free throws,” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“They played well and they hit the shots they needed and we just couldn’t make enough.”
Morgan finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks and LaPlante tallied 15 with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Madison MaComb tallied 11 with three 3s before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Avery McDonald (3), Nevaya Adams (1) and Kadeyn Gogolen (4) rounded out the scoring.
“We played well but I thought we were in real trouble when we lost (Madison MaComb) one of our key guards,” said Chateaugay Coach Chris Reynolds.
“But the girls did a good job and hung in there. Kaelyn Morgan had a great game.”
Lisbon’s freshman guard Allison Bell tallied 19 points with three 3-pointers and Rachel LaRock finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Ava Bouchey tallied four points in the fourth quarter with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Leah Warren (2 points) grabbed 3 steals, Gabby Taylor tallied 3 points and Grace Smith contributed 5 rebounds and 2 steals.
Heuvelton 53 - St. Regis Falls 42: Survive and advance took on a new meaning for the Bulldogs who were looking to survive and advance to buy some time for injured starters Katie Cunningham and Allie Trathen to possibly heal and return from injuries. “We got a win today and now we are looking for another one and see what happened. We played well today but we a little drop in energy which allowed Srt. Regis to come back,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“We bounced back but we can’t let that happen again. Our JV callup players did a great job and Rylin McAllister was all over the place. I don’t think I have seen her run so much and she did a lot for us,” said Coach Powers.
“McAllister (3 rebounds, 8 steals) buried three 3s scoring a game-high 25 points and was a prime finisher and facilitator and the Bulldogs’ fast break which paved the way for a 20-6 first quarter lead. The Saints gradually chiseled the lead to 34-26 in the third quarter.
Lily Brossoit answered to start a 9-2 HCS run where McAllister netted a 3-pointer and a layup and the Bulldogs closed the game on a 12-5 pull-away.
Raya McGaw (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals) finished with 12 points and Brossoit finished with seven. Cassidy Pray added four points and Miah Scott and Kerrigan Doyle each added two.
Autumn Cox led the Saints with 17 points and started their first half comeback with seven points in the second quarter. Oliva Wilson netted 10 points and Kendra Richardson and Kameron Cox added 4 and 2 points.
