Edwards-Knox pitcher Cadey Wheat delivers to the plate during the Cougars’ Section 10 Class D championship win over Chateaugay on Tuesday in Canton. John Gokey/Malone Telegram

CANTON — The Edwards-Knox softball team successfully defended its Section 10 Class D championship title with a 5-0 victory against the top-seeded Chateaugay on Tuesday at the Canton Sports Complex.

The Cougars, 11-3, advance to the NYSPHSAA region final on Saturday at Carrier Park in East Syracuse. Edwards-Knox will take on Section 3 champion Poland in a scheduled 7 p.m. start.

