CANTON — The Edwards-Knox softball team successfully defended its Section 10 Class D championship title with a 5-0 victory against the top-seeded Chateaugay on Tuesday at the Canton Sports Complex.
The Cougars, 11-3, advance to the NYSPHSAA region final on Saturday at Carrier Park in East Syracuse. Edwards-Knox will take on Section 3 champion Poland in a scheduled 7 p.m. start.
The Class D champion Cougars were led to victory by Northern Athletic Conference West Division MVP Cadey Wheat, who was dominant in the circle with 15 strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Wheat, who hit the same Chateaugay batter twice, carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when Chateaugay’s Ryleigh Reardon singled to left. The only other hit Wheat surrendered was a two-out double to left off the bat of Kaelyn Morgan in the sixth inning.
East Division MVP Avery McDonald was tagged with the loss. She allowed four base hits and five walks while striking out seven. Chateaugay made an uncharacteristic eight errors during the team’s first loss of the season to finish 16-1.
Offensively for the Cougars, Leanne Hall led with three base hits, two stolen bases and scored two of the team’s runs. Wheat had the other base hit for Edwards-Knox and drove in a run.
Edwards-Knox scored all the runs it would need in the two-run second inning — aided by three Chateaugay miscues. Rylee Typhair drove in the eventual game-winning run with a bases-loaded walk.
CLASS D BASEBALL FINAL
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 10, LISBON 9
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning it appeared that Lisbon was cooling cruising toward a Section 10 Class D championship in the 82 degree heat at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field in Canton.
Lisbon starter Isaac LaRock struck out six and allowed just two hits through for four innings and he also combined with Lucas Gravelin and Cooper Rutherford for seven hits. The Golden Knights also stole seven bases and capitalized on wild pitches, taking a 6-0 lead over Parishville-Hopkinton.
But LaRock and reliever Cooper Rutherford ran into control problems in the sixth inning and the script of the game flipped. The top-seeded Panthers (16-1) used key hits to capitalize on four Lisbon errors and several wild pitches in the last three innings. They rallied for six runs in the fifth and took a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth and eventually pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 win.
In the mix of the wild sequences the Panthers retired the Knights in the sixth on a spectacular diving play Ryan Griffith at third base and a running sliding catch in right field by Trent Griffith retired the Knights in the seventh with the score tied at 7-7.
Reliever Avery Zenger proved to be the beneficiary of the catch and the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Julian Wentzel reached on an error, advanced to third on two wild pitches and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Phippen.
“I didn’t care if it was a fastball or a curve I just wanted a ball in the zone to hit. When I hit it was excited and nervous at the same time,” Phippen said.
Zenger singled twice and drove in a run for the Panthers and starting pitcher Jon Snell, Jordan Snell, Nate Phippen and Trent Briggs all singled.
“Both teams really battled today. Both teams had some defensive problems but both got key plays and key hits,” said Parishville-Hopkinton coach Jason Felix.
“This was just an amazing win and the guys are so happy.”
Cooper Rutherford lined three singles for Lisbon, Lucas Gravlin tripled and singled with two RBIs and Isaac LaRock drove in three runs with a double and a single.
GIRLS LACROSSE FINAL
SALMON RIVER 13, CANTON 3
Salmon River won its fourth straight Section 10 championship by dispatching Canton 13-3 at SUNY Potsdam’s turf field.
Canton and Salmon River split their regular season series, with both teams finishing with 15-1 records and sharing the regular season championship. Salmon River head coach Ryan Adams, in his fifth year with the program but first at the helm, said his team needed to find their intensity early on and focus on the limiting small mistakes if they wanted to win another championship.
“At practice, we kept telling them the little things were what was going to be key,” Adams said. “We told them, the last six games, we haven’t scored the first goal, and it’s because we don’t have the intensity to start the game. We told them to bring it today.”
Bring it they did. Shamrock eighth-grader Anastasia Terrance scored two minutes into the game to get the team off to the fast start they wanted and take an early lead.
After trading a pair of goals, Salmon River took control with a 4-0 run to end the first half, capped off by two goals from senior Kawenokwiio Mitchell with less than a minute remaining to snag an 8-2 edge heading into the half.
The defense brought the game home for Salmon River, who only allowed a single goal in the second half and slowly pulled away to a 13-3 win to claim the title. Adams lauded his team’s focus and commitment to not letting up despite their lead.
“Once they got their foo ton the throttle, I told them don’t take it off,” said the coach.
Section 10 MVP Joryan Adams tallied three goals and an assist in the victory. Terrance (2 assists), Lazore (1 assist), Mitchell and junior Ariyah LaFrance each had two goals for Salmon River.
For Canton, sophomore Vivian Coburn scored and had an assist to lead the Golden Bears. Lindsey Filiatrault and freshman Olivia Francey each logged a goal, and Sara Aldous tallied an assist.
GOLF
WHS’S ROMIG WINS FL TOURNEY
Watertown senior Jayden Romig placed first with a two-over par 74 to win the Frontier League golf title at Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island.
Romig, who finished second at the Section 3 Northern qualifier on May 22, helped the Cyclones claim the “A” Division crown.
South Jefferson won the “B” Division title, Thousand Islands took the “C” crown and Alexandria finished first in the “D” Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.