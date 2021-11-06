WATERTOWN — The significant numbers put up Friday night — 40 points for the Watertown football team, six touchdowns for running back Deante Hall and four interceptions for defensive back Jalen Goodman — say the Cyclones won a second Section 10 championship in three years in impressive fashion.
But the tears, emotion-filled words and heart-felt tributes afterward say there is more to these Cyclones than facts and figures.
Watertown (5-2) poured on the points in the first half, overcame an injury to quarterback Joel Davis and withstood a Canton comeback in the second half to celebrate a 40-22 victory in the sectional Class A final at Watertown High School.
The title represented the culmination of years of effort for the senior-laden squad, many of whom have been together since their Pop Warner days, as young as 5 years old.
“This team has been playing together since we were little kids,” said Cain Roberts, Watertown’s senior tight end. “We had the sectional championship a few years ago, and a lot of us played in it, but it doesn’t compare to this feeling. We’ve been doing it for so long and it’s an honor to do it with these guys. It’s unbelievable.”
Davis, also a senior, exited the game late in the first quarter after being sacked and injuring his right ankle with Watertown ahead 14-0. The Cyclones barely flinched, installing Hall at quarterback while Davis was taped up.
Davis returned to the field a few plays later, noticeably limping, but Watertown piled up the points, recording two more Hall touchdowns and a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Hall scored each of his six touchdowns on the ground, on rushes of 3, 25, 28, 22, 12 and 5 yards. Hall, who totaled 182 yards on 27 carries, matched the six touchdowns he accounted for in Watertown’s previous Section 10 title over Canton in 2019, when he ran for five and threw for one.
“It felt really good, coming back and repeating another Section 10 championship,” Hall said. “Compared to last year (in a COVID-abbreviated, four-game season), I didn’t think we’d get here, but we got here and it’s enjoyable.”
As well as Hall did carrying the ball, his interception in the second half may have been his timeliest play as it came with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hall’s fifth touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion had given Watertown a 34-0 lead. But Canton followed with 22 unanswered points, recovering consecutive onsides kicks and converting both into touchdowns.
“I (intercept passes) in practice, but in games it’s kind of hard,” Hall said. “But I knew I could go out there and intercept the ball from them and maybe do a game-changer for us.”
Said Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde: “The third quarter was sloppy. We had a very good first half and we came out of halftime flat. They recovered a couple of onsides kicks on us and scored and that kind of deflated us a little bit, but we figured it out in the fourth quarter and came through.”
Watertown took advantage of five Canton turnovers, Goodman in particular. The senior defensive back/receiver said he never had more than one interception in a game until his four against the Golden Bears. His final pick came with 14 seconds remaining.
“The last game of my high school career, came to show out,” Goodman said.
Goodman uttered the words after breaking away from a team photo to commemorate the former Pop Warner players and their crowning success.
“It feels great,” he said with emotion. “This is one of the best moments of my life, hands down.”
Davis also reflected on his teammates’ career path, naming each of the players he teamed with throughout his career, Jack Clough, Goodman, Roberts, Hall, KeShaan Brown, Donavon Millan, Caiden Roshia and Angelo Rutigliano.
“We go back to 5 years old, all the way up to Pop Warner, arguing and fighting and not knowing how to play the game of football and now we’re out here, we’ve stayed together all this time and it’s nothing but love,” Davis said. “I’ve got nothing but love for these guys.”
LaLonde has witnessed the connection the last several years, too.
“They’re just a fun group of kids to be around and they’re fun football players,” he said. “One of the most enjoyable group of kids I’ve ever coached. I’m truly going to miss this senior class.”
Canton’s own senior standout, Zach VanBrocklin accounted for a pair of second-half touchdowns with a 36-yard reception from quarterback David Zuhlsdorf and a 14-yard scoring run. Senior Lane Rayburn also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Zuhlsdorf.
“We’ve got six seniors and they’re extremely tough,” Canton coach Corey Maxner said. “They didn’t want to go out hanging their head. They’re great young men.”
Watertown athletic director George Emrich previously said that Section 10 will not participate in the state Class A playoffs.
