Four players scored goals and six players provided assists as second seeded OFA methodically gained a 5-2 Section 10 Division II semi-final hockey win over Thousand Islanders on Thursday night at the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome rink.

The win returns the 17-4 Blue Devils, coached by Jon Frederick, Jim Howard and Andrew Roddy; to the championship game against Salmon River at Clarkson Cheel on Monday night against Salmon River. The D2 finals will followed the Division I finals between Potsdam and Massena which faces off at 5 p.m. and the NAC Awards ceremony.

