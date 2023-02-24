Four players scored goals and six players provided assists as second seeded OFA methodically gained a 5-2 Section 10 Division II semi-final hockey win over Thousand Islanders on Thursday night at the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome rink.
The win returns the 17-4 Blue Devils, coached by Jon Frederick, Jim Howard and Andrew Roddy; to the championship game against Salmon River at Clarkson Cheel on Monday night against Salmon River. The D2 finals will followed the Division I finals between Potsdam and Massena which faces off at 5 p.m. and the NAC Awards ceremony.
Salmon River (19-2) blanked fourth Norwood-Norfolk 7-0 to advance the number one seed and top ranked Division II team in the state. OFA moved up to the numer eight ranking the latestest poll.
But the distribution of the scoring was only part of an outstanding team effort according to Coach Frederick who felt the Devils depth was a factor in sustaining a flow which directed 57 shots on goal.
“They skated two lines and we used three lines a lot. We were able to maintain pressure on their end and we did a great job at keeping the puck deep,” he said.
Our first three goals all came on rebounds. Their goalie had a great game.”
The Islanders’ freshman goaltencder Sean Sherboneau finished with 52 saves and he stopped 22 of 23 shots he faced in the second period including several close range stops in scrambles. Defenseman Landin McDonald was not involved in the official scoring but his solo rushes brought the puck into scoring position several times.
The lone goal of the second period, which was scored by Tegan Frederick from Jack Mills and Cam Griffith, proved to be the game winner.
“The puck was just there and swept at with my forehand and backhand. It hit something and was right out front,” said Frederick looking back on his team high 25th goal of the season.
“The next goal was huge.”
The “next goal” came with 3:35 remaining in in the third period when Dylan Irvine knocked home the puck in a scramble unassisted. The fifth goal came 33 seconds later when Tyler Sovie scored his second goal of the game on the redirection a shot from the point by Theodore Hewko which meandered through heavy traffic in front of the net and bounced off the goalie’s leg.
Irvine also opened the scoring in the third miniute of the game from Griffin Wert and Nate Woods. Morgan Fox answered for the Islanders’ two minutes later from Colin Hynes and Owen Bismark.
Sovie’s first goal of the game came with 6:34 left in the first pderiod from Frederick and Griffith and the Islanders answered one minute later from Hynes, the son of former OFA standout John Hynes, set up Brody Sherbino.
OFA keeper Ty Jacobs stopped the final 15 shots he faced and handled several shots which passed through heavy traffic in front of the goal.
Salmon River 7 - N-N 0: Connor Dishaw and Dylan Johnson both scored two goals to lead the Shamrocks past No. 4 Norwood-Norfolk (10-8-2) in a Division II semifinal at Fort Covington.
Rylan Adams, Chase Lewis and Kade Cook added single goals for Salmon River (19-2). Rick Chatland made 10 saves for the shutout.
