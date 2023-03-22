CANTON — Excellent competition developed throughout the evening as the Section 10 Basketball season concluded at the SUNY Canton Fieldhouse with the Jules of Life Exceptional Seniors Game and Skills Challenge.
The senior games featured a pair of two-point decisions with the Blues winning the Girls (45-43) and Boys (90-88) games.
The 3-Point Shooting Contests saw OFA senior Abby Raven ride a string of six straight makes to out score Heuvelton junior Rylin McAllister 12-10 for girls honors and Heuvelton senior Nate Mashaw bury 20 treys to outscore runners-up Ayden Beach of Chateaugay and Connor Flack of Lisbon who both finished at 15.
In the overall finals Mashaw struck for 20 treys again to outscore Raven.
The Boys Slam Dunk Contest saw Canton junior Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo record an historic perfect 10 with a 360 slam to outscore Harrisville sophomore Brendan Moos 59-49.
Blues 45 - Reds 43: In the Girls Game Sadey Sprabary of Hammond’s New York State Class D Championship team made herself very comfortable on the floor of the Roos House, where she will play collegiately next year, scoring seven of her team-high 10 points in the second half for the winners.
Sprabary netted a free throw with 6.5 seconds to play to create the final score after three lead changes in the final 50 seconds.
Alaina Armstrong of Madrid-Waddington converted a layup for a 42-41 Blues’ lead, Riley Cole of St. Regis Falls countered with a jumper for a 43-42 Reds’ advantage and Lia Canell netted a baseline jumper for the Blues with 22 seconds to play.
Canell finished with seven points for the winners and Armstrong added five. Other scoring in the victory came from: Emma Brosell of Potsdam (6), Lane Ruddy of Madrid-Waddington (4), Tati Burks-Carista of Norwood-Norfolk (5), Autumn Cox of St. Regis Falls (2) and Olivia Merrill of OFA (2).
Rylee Daoust of St. Lawrence Central tallied a game-high 12 points to lead the Red squad and Abby Raven of OFA tallied 8. Elizabeth Riutta and Addy Conklin of Gouverneur each finished with 7 points followed by Riley Cole of St. Regis Falls (3), Brionna Foster of SLC (6) and Megan Kackison of Harrisville (2).
Blues 90 - Reds (88): The winners were sparked by seven 3’s by Edwards-Knox’s Ethan Stalker in a 23-point performance. The winners buried 14 3s but it was a driving conversion by Malone’s Jace Hammond (8) which proved to be the difference in the closing seconds.
Another Malone product Keegan McArdle (17) sustained the Reds’ hopes hitting two 3s in the final two minutes and tying the score at 88-88 with 50 seconds to play.
The Heuvelton trio of Nate Mashaw (3 3s), Connor Phillips and Chris Ashlaw combined for 17, 14 and 12 points for the winners and Xavier Shattuck of SLC tallied nine. Other scoring came from: Kaden Kingston of Madrid-Waddington (2) and Alex LeClair of Brushton-Moira (5).
Ethan Fitzgerald of Gouverneur buried three 3s leading the Reds with 19 points, Troy Peck struck for four treys in a 16-point effort and DeShawn Walton of Massena dropped in 17 with 12 in the second half and the only dunk of the game.
Harlie Besio of Colton-Pierrepont tallied 11 and other scoring came from: Macaulay Ritchie of Morristown (2), Lucas Thornhill of Heuvelton (5) and Johol Gunvir of Malone (2).
