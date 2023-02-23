POTSDAM — One day after their coach, Alyssa Crosby, delivered her second child 11 days late, the Hammond Lady Revils came through right on time for a convincing victory over Hermon-DeKalb in the Class D Semi-Finals of the Section 10 Girls Basketball Tournament.

Longtime Varsity Softball Coach Katina Dillon guided the semi-final game for her first varsity basketball win over her long career and said it couldn’t have come a better time. Right after her neice brought Callie Marie Kenyon into the world at eight plus pounds.

