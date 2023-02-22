Over the years in the NAC Division II hockey ranks Ogdensburg Free Academy has developed a rivalry with St. Lawrence River Communities with the Islanders who draw players from Thousand Islands Central in Clay and Alexandria Bay.

That rivalry will be renewed as a pair of high scoring clubs meet in the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome in a Section 10 Division II semi-fnal game on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

