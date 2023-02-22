Over the years in the NAC Division II hockey ranks Ogdensburg Free Academy has developed a rivalry with St. Lawrence River Communities with the Islanders who draw players from Thousand Islands Central in Clay and Alexandria Bay.
That rivalry will be renewed as a pair of high scoring clubs meet in the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome in a Section 10 Division II semi-fnal game on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
The winner moves on to the Clarkson Cheel Center for the Division II championship against top state-ranked Salmon River or Norwood-Norfolk. Second seeded and number 8 state-ranked OFA (16-4) bested Tupper Lake 14-1 and the third seeded Islanders (12-7) blanked Malone 9-0. Fourth seeded N-N outscored St. Lawrence Central 7-4
OFA 14 - Tupper Lake 1: The Devils scored off some pretty passing connections to score five times in the first period and followed with four and five goal outputs in the next two periods. Ty Jacobs stopped all 16 shots he faced in goal and Andrew Bertram stopped eight shots before Ryder Willett scored with 44 seconds left in the game for the 2-17-1 Lumberjacks.
Defenseman Landin McDonald pressed forward all night scoring three goals and setting up three tallies for the Devils and Tegan Frederick tallied three goals with two assists.
Jack Mills (1 assist) and Aiden O’Neil (1 assists) scored two goals for OFA and other scoring production came from: Dylan Irvine (2 assists), Tyler Sovie (1 goal, 1 assist), Nate Woods (1 goal), Zach Erwin (1 assist), Haydin McDonald (1 assist), Connor Brown (1 goal, 1 assist), Brooks Garvey (2 assists), Rocco Testani (1 assist) and Nicholi Ramsdell (1 goal).
Islanders 9, Huskies 0: In Clayton, the host Islanders took control late in the first period and rolled to its playoff win. Eighth-grader Ray Peters connected for three goals, including the first and last tallies of the opening period, while junior Owen Bismarck scored twice and added an assist to help the team improve to 13-7 on the season. Senior Drew Ferency logged one goal with three helpers, while senior Colin Hynes and sophomore Mason Savage added a goal and an assist each. Junior Austin Parker accounted for the Islanders other goal, as senior Morgan Fox collected a pair of assists. Sophomore Evan Sanford and junior defenseman Peyton Leclair each had a solo helper in support of winning goalie Sean Serboneau, as the freshman keeper stopped all 23 shots the Huskies put on frame.
The Franklin Academy effort was backstopped by junior goalie Treviyn Deuyour, who had a 37-save effort. FA concludes its 2022-23 boys winter hockey season with a 5-15-1 record.
N-N 7, SLC 4: The visiting Larries built an early 2-0 lead only to have the teams knotted at 4-4 after two periods before the fourth-seeded Icemen (10-8-2) broke away with three unanswered goals in the final stanza.
Playing in the final home game of his Norwood-Norfolk career, senior Chase Sessions anchored the winning effort with three goals, including an empty-netter with 1:29 left in regulation that sealed the victory, to go along with an assist. John Friot contributed a pair of goals, including a shorthanded strike midway through the second period that tied the game at 2-2. Zach Sessions and Brock Cousineau connected for the other Icemen goals, with Cousineau’s tally just 2:10 into the third off an assist from Matt Reed holding up as the game-winner. Ace Jenkins earned a pair of assists for the Icemen, while Braeden Bethel and Kyle Murphy logged solo helpers. Caleb Averill made 33 saves backstopping the win.
Collin Sirles opened the scoring for the Larries (5-15-1) with an unassisted mark just 1:24 into the game. Andrew LaMora then made it 2-0 at the 4:08 mark on a play set up by Jude Teneyck. Michael Donie put the Larries ahead 3-2 at 10:41 of the second, assisted by Darrick Lamay, before LaMora sent the teams into the final period tied at 4-4. LaMora connected for his second of the game with just three-tenths of a second left. Junior Avery Zenge kept the Larries in contention with a 47-save effort that included 23 stops in the second period and another 20 in the third after recording just four in the opening frame.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.