CANTON — The Canton baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a 2-1 win over Gouverneur in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Tuesday.
Canton (14-3 overall), the No. 2 seed, will play No. 1 Salmon River at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence University in the championship game.
Sam Roiger and Daven LaFaver supplied hits for Canton in the first inning and scored after a Gouverneur error.
Tanner Hazelton and LaFaver each finished with two hits for Canton.
Connor Wood supplied two hits for No. 3 Gouverneur (7-7).
SALMON RIVER 8, OFA 0
Luke Miller hit a home run to help Salmon River defeat the No. 4 Blue Devils (4-10) in a Class B semifinal in Fort Covington.
Miller finished with three hits for the Shamrocks (12-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 8, MASSENA 7
The No. 2 Golden Bears (14-3) rallied from a 5-3 deficit to defeat the No. 3 Red Raiders in a Class C/D semifinal in Canton.
Canton will play No. 1 Salmon River in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam High School.
Vivian Coburn led Canton with three goals and one assist. Jayla Thompson scored five goals for the Red Raiders (11-5).
SALMON RIVER 26, POTSDAM 5
Joryan Adams led Salmon River past No. 4 Potsdam with nine goals and three assists in a Class C/D semifinal in Fort Covington.
Wynter Jock scored six goals and added four assists for Salmon River.
Kenadi Moore and Emma Fields both scored two goals for Potsdam (10-7).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WILDCATS WIN THREE
Marcus Kopchinski won the 110-meter hurdles, 200 and long jump to lead Gouverneur (6-0) to three wins in Gouverneur.
The Wildcats beat Tupper Lake 157-42 1/2, OFA 154-62 and Clifton-Fine 171-0.
OFA (3-3) beat the Lumberjacks 111-65.
Vincent Thomas won the 100 and high jump and Matthew Spilman won the discus and shot put for Gouverneur.
Tupper Lake fell to 1-5 and Clifton-Fine to 0-6.
POTSDAM 154, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 63
Harlee Besio led the Sandstoners (5-0) with wins in the 200, shot put and discus in a dual meet against the Flyers in Potsdam.
Ansen Herrick won the 100 and triple jump for Potsdam.
Dominic Fiacco won the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Flyers (3-2).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM 115, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 113
Lindy Betrus won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump as the Sandstoners (5-0) edged the Flyers in a dual meet in Potsdam.
Izzy Shatraw won the 400 hurdles, triple jump and high jump for Potsdam.
Maddie Dinneen led the Flyers (4-1) with wins in the 800 and 1,500.
GOUVERNEUR SWEEPS
The Wildcats (6-0) produced four two-event winners in wins over OFA (143 1/2-66 1/2), Clifton-Fine (159-4) and Tupper Lake (152-62 1/2) in Gouverneur.
OFA (3-4) defeated Tupper Lake 103-90 and Clifton-Fine 127-8. Tupper Lake added a 138-10 win over Clifton-Fine (0-8).
Abigail Bowman (100, 400), Rikki Griffith (800, 1,500), Ella Impaglia (triple jump, 3,000) and Aubrey Gaines (high jump, long jump) won two events for Gouverneur.
Olivia Ellis won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles for Tupper Lake (2-5).
