OGDENSBURG — The No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy Blue Devils scored two goals two minutes apart early in the second half to eliminate No. 3 Potsdam in a Section 10 Class B semifinal game Tuesday.
OFA (8-9 overall) will meet No. 1 Salmon River in championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Brady Bullock scored in the 43rd minute and Syrus Gladle scored in the 45th minute for OFA.
Salmon River (13-4) beat Gouverneur 6-0 in the other semifinal.
CANTON 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0 (OT)
Stella Shipman scored with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in overtime to send the top-seeded Golden Bears past the No. 4 Flyers in a Class C semifinal in Canton.
Abigail Woodruff made three saves for the Golden Bears (12-4-1), who will face No. 2 St. Lawrence Central in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Norwood-Norfolk fell to 3-15.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Jocelyn Moreau and Rylee Daoust scored goals to lead the No. 2 Larries (9-6-2) past the No. 3 Yellowjackets (8-9-2) in a Class C semifinal game in Brasher Falls.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 0, HARRISVILLE 0 (OT)
Hailey Friedel made the winning penalty kick as the No. 2 Colts won a shootout against the No. 10 Pirates, 4-3, after a scoreless tie in a Class D semifinal in South Colton.
Colton-Pierrepont (14-2-1) will play No. 3 Hammond in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Potsdam High School.
Kendall LaMora made seven saves for the Colts. Maegan Kackison made seven saves for the Pirates (5-10-1).
HAMMOND 2, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Ava Howie and Hailee Manning scored goals to send Hammond (12-4-1) past No. 6 Hermon-DeKalb in a Class D quarterfinal in Hammond.
Hannah Coller scored for the Demons (6-8).
LISBON 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Leah Warren scored in the 58th minute and Ava Murphy scored in the 60th minute to lead the No. 4 Golden Knights past the No. 5 Panthers (7-9-1) in a Class D quarterfinal in Lisbon.
The Golden Knights (11-3-3) will meet top-seeded Chateaugay in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Potsdam High School.
CHATEAUGAY 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Olivia Cook scored two goals for the Bulldogs in a win over the No. 9 Cougars in a Class D quarterfinal in Chateaugay.
Irelynn LaPlante also scored for Chateaugay (17-0).
Lily Lottie scored for the Cougars (5-10-2).
Katherine Barkley won the 100 and 200-yard freestyles to lead the Blue Devils (3-4) past the Red Raiders (1-9, 1-8) in an NAC meet in Ogdensburg.
