POTSDAM — A fourth quarter comeback by the Salmon River boys lacrosse team fell short Saturday, as the Shamrocks lost to Section 4’s Chenango Forks, 14-13, in the Class D state quarterfinal at Potsdam High School.
Kyden Burns finished the game with three goals and four assists for Salmon River. Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis also recorded a hat trick, as the senior attackman duo combined for six goals and 10 points. Warren Oakes and Crayton Cree each netted two goals for the Shamrocks to go with one assist.
For the Blue Devils, Caden Olmstead scored a game-high four goals, while adding two assists. Tyler Hayes notched a hat trick for Chenango Falls, while dishing out two assists.
In net, Salmon River goalkeeper Sakaronhiotane Thompson collected 13 saves. Blue Devil freshman goalkeeper Lucas Bartlow had 16 saves.
Saturday marked Salmon River’s first loss of the season, after the Shamrocks (14-1) went undefeated in Section 10, en route to a 2022 sectional crown.
“(We’re) very hurt,” said Burns, who lost his friend, Trent Square, on Wednesday evening, to a car accident. “We came a long way, we’re a big family ... I left all my heart on the field for him. We tried to get the job done but ... we played our hearts out and I’m proud of my boys.”
Square, 19, previously attended Salmon River and played with many of the Shamrocks during their time in youth lacrosse.
“It’s been a real tough week,” Cook-Francis said. “We all lost someone who was really close to us. It was just, it was really hard ... We gave it all we had. ... We came up short but the boys played awesome. I love all these guys and I’m gonna remember this, the rest of my life.”
The Shamrocks in the closing 12 minutes of Saturday’s game outscored the Blue Devils, 5-1, but could not send the game to overtime.
Salmon River in the final seconds was called for a crease violation on its last drive to the net to turn over possession to Chenango Forks.
Kade Herne, with just under two minutes left in regulation, got ahead of the pack with the ball and broke into the open field — dumping it off to Burns, who scored with 1:39 left to make it 14-13, Chenango Forks.
Burns scored the final two goals for Salmon River. Oakes netted both of his goals in the fourth to fuel the Shamrocks’ last push.
The Blue Devils’ Max Lawrence netted a goal with 4:02 left in the contest that proved to be the winner.
Chenango Forks, prior to the start of the fourth, had outscored Salmon River 7-2, since the 5:10 mark of the second quarter.
“We all played hard,” Herne said. “It was a tough week. But we all play for the ones who can’t and the ones who are watching over us.”
The Blue Devils recorded their 13th straight victory and advanced to the state semifinal in Cortland.
WESTHILL 19, OFA 5
Kyle Rosenberger scored five goals to lead Section 3’s Westhill past Ogdensburg Free Academy (10-6) in a Class C quarterfinal at Potsdam High School.
Kyle MacCaull, Owen Etoll and Luke Gilmartin all scored four goals for Westhill.
Chase Jacobs led Ogdensburg Free Academy with two goals. Dylan Irvine supplied one goal and two assists.
BASEBALL
AVERILL PARK 13, MASSENA 0
Tad Eddy and Connor Terry provided singles for the Red Raiders (7-9) in a loss to Section 2’s Averill Park in a Class A quarterfinal in Saratoga.
Ethan Nardacci struck out nine for Averill Park and Michael Wormuth added two hits and drove in three runs.
CHATHAM 6, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Matt Thorsen threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 as Chatham defeated Norwood-Norfolk (in a Class C quarterfinal in Saratoga.
Kyle Jackston doubled twice for Chatham. Matt Richards struck out five for the Flyers (14-4).
CROWN POINT 2, TUPPER LAKE 0
Crown Point’s Noah Spaulding added to an impressive postseason by throwing a no-hitter against the Lumberjacks (14-5) in a state Class D quarterfinal at Plattsburgh High School.
Spaulding struck out 13. In the Section 7 championship game he struck out 23 against Chazy.
Karter Kenniston struck out nine for the Lumberjacks.
Reese Pertak went 3-for-3 and Evan Carey went 2-for-3 for Crown Point.
SOFTBALL
GREENWICH 14, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Madison Weaver picked up the only hit for the Flyers (14-5) in a Class C quarterfinal loss to Section 2’s Greenwich in Malta.
Weaver struck out nine for the Flyers.
Lily McCavlier struck out six for Greenwich (17-4). Faith Ingber and Kiley Allen tripled and singled.
ORISKANY 5, EDWARDS-KNOX 4
Cadey Wheat struck out 10 for the Cougars (14-5) in a loss to Section 3’s Oriskany in a Class D quarterfinal at Potsdam High School.
Dakoda Matthews and Kayleigh Allen each lined two hits for the Cougars.
Brooke Matys supplied two hits for Oriskany, which built a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
