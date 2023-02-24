OFA senior Archie Green was honored by coaches teammates, family, friends and OFA Superintendent of Schools Kevin Kendall before receiving an escort from Ogdensburg Police and Fire Department vehicles out of the city towards the Times Union Center in Albany for the state championships on Friday and Saturday.
Green won the 285 pound championship at the Section 10 Division II Championships and State Qualifier.
