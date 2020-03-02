POTSDAM — Along with cultivating a good-luck charm this winter, the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys hockey team crafted a second Section 10 Division II title in three years Monday night.
“Some of the kids found an old construction helmet in the parking loss. They thought it would be a good idea to clean it up, paint it blue and bring it into the locker room. It must have worked because we went on a 10-game win streak and now our player of the game gets to wear it after a win. I haven’t been in the locker room yet but I have to think that Nolan O’Donnell has got it on right now,” coach Jon Frederick said after O’Donnell’s power-play goal with 2:19 left in regulation lifted the Blue Devils to a 1-0 win over defending sectional and NAC regular-season champion Norwood-Norfolk at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena.
“This has just an unbelievable season for us. No one expected us to be in this game and to win it is just incredible. I’m just really proud of the boys,” Frederick added.
In the night’s second game, Massena beat Canton, 5-1, for the Division I crown.
OFA (14-6-2) advances to the NYSPHSAA Division II quarterfinals and will head to Rochester on Saturday to face Section 5 champion Webster-Thomas at RIT at 3 p.m.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game, it always is against Norwood(-Norfolk). Both teams had their chances, but I thought we minimized theirs and if we kept working the puck down low, something good would happen,” Frederick said.
After playing through nearly three periods of shutout hockey at both ends, “something good” happened when the Blue Devils took advantage of a late Icemen penalty to produce the game’s only goal.
Sophomore Karson LaRose skated behind the net and attempted to stuff the puck inside the right post. Junior netminder Thomas Cafarella slid across to make the save, but the rebound went right across the top of the crease to O’Donnell, who had moved up from the point, and shoved the puck into the open left side of the goal. Sophomore Holden Woods also drew an assist.
“I saw Karson go around the net so I moved up. The puck went right through Holden’s skates and right to me,” O’Donnell said.
While O’Donnell emerged as the offensive hero for OFA, senior netminder Kelson Hooper came up with the timeliest shutout of his career, turning aside all 26 shots.
“I’ve had shutouts before but obviously, this one is special because it came in the Section 10 championship game,” Hooper said. “There have been games where I’ve had to come up with a lot of big saves, but tonight the team did a great job of keeping the shots to the outside, and when I get shots from the outside, I stop them nine out of 10 times. Tonight was more about making the routine saves for my team.”
Cafarella stopped 31 shots for the Icemen, who came one win away from becoming the first team in N-N hockey history to repeat as sectional champions.
“Ogdensburg is a good team. Hooper is a quality goalie,” said Icemen coach Doug LaVigne, whose team finished at 12-9-1. “We’re all pretty disappointed right now but this was a special team. They were resilient right from the start this season.”
MASSENA 5, CANTON 1
The Red Raiders (11-8-1) started what they hope is a new Division I title streak after avenging a 7-3 loss to Canton last year in the title game with a strong defensive showing in the second game at Cheel Arena.
Prior to last year’s loss, Massena had claimed seven straight Section 10 Division I titles.
“It’s great that we had that streak going, but there’s a lot of parity in our league,” Massena coach Mike Trimboli said. “We battled. We got here and I thought the boys put together a game plan very well. They executed the things that they needed to do and it was good to see them have a strong third period.”
The Red Raiders will travel to play Section 9’s Monroe-Woodbury in a state quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh.
Trey Bessette gave the Golden Bears (4-16-1) an early lead, scoring on a rebound of a shot from Daniel Mahoney at 3:10 of the first period.
The Red Raiders answered quickly with a goal from leading scorer Nicholas Morrell at 4:44 on a shot from the circle. Connor Terry stole the puck from a Canton pass off the boards and tapped the puck to Morrell.
“It’s a really special win, especially for all of us seniors,” Morrell said. “The game is never over, but you definitely get a little confidence boost, enough to finish the game out.”
Mikey Kuhn put Massena up 2-1 with another rebound goal on a shot from Zach Barney at 9:09 of the first. Canton goalie Hayden Todd was down after making the initial save and Kuhn lofted the puck over him.
Neither team scored in the second period, but Canton saw three power-play opportunities and outshot the Raiders 11-6.
Zach Monacelli extended Massena’s lead to 3-1 with a strange goal at 1:25 of the third period. He took a shot that hit Canton’s Todd on top the shoulder. The puck went straight in the air, landed behind Todd’s back and rolled into the net.
Caleb D’Arienzo added to the scoring with a goal at 9:03, giving the Red Raiders a three-goal advantage. Patrick Barclay ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 13:02.
