CANTON — Hammond junior Avery Kenyon scored 30 points on her way to her 1,000th career point as the top-seeded Red Devils beat No. 8 Colton-Pierrepont, 76-18, in a Section 10 Class D girls basketball quarterfinal Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Kylie Vaughn added 12 points for the Red Devils (20-1). Hammond will play fourth-seeded Edwards-Knox in a semifinal at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High school.
Senior teammate Kelsey Bennett had reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier in the season. Hammond is the fourth-ranked team in the state in Class D.
Alexus Cuthbert paced the Colts (10-12) with seven points. Kiana Hogle scored six points in the third quarter for Colton-Pierrepont.
HEUVELTON 51, HERMON-DEKALB 37
Bella Doyle netted 14 points as the second-seeded Bulldogs topped the No. 7 Green Demons in a Class D quarterfinal at SUNY Canton.
Dakota Mouthorp tossed in 11 points for Heuvelton (16-6), which takes on third-seeded Chateaugay in the other Class D semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High School. The Bulldogs used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Haile Bouchey led all scorers with 17 points for Hermon-DeKalb (12-11). She also generated eight boards and four steals for the Green Demons.
EDWARDS-KNOX 67, HARRISVILLE 50
Lucy Frary dropped 25 points to lead the Cougars over the fifth-seeded Pirates in a Class D quarterfinal game at SUNY Canton.
Rachel Vachez and Hailey Matthews each scored 12 points for Edwards-Knox (13-5), which made a 12-0 third-quarter run to defeat the Pirates. Rayna Cameron also posted 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Hannah LaPlatney led Harrisville (12-10) with 14 points.
CHATEAUGAY 39, ST. REGIS FALLS 28
Chloe Champagne provided nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs defeated the sixth-seeded Saints in the final Class D quarterfinal game at SUNY Canton.
Anna Bleakley finished with seven points and six steals for Chateaugay (14-6).
Kitty Arcadi scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead St. Regis Falls (11-10). Leah Walker added eight points also connected for the Saints.
The Class D final will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Maxcy Hall Gym at SUNY Potsdam.
