POTDAM — Imposing 6-8 center Eyilayoni Odetoyinbo forced Heuvelton to re-route its offensive sets many times while point guard Ryan Jones kept Canton on a steady course to a second straight Section 10 Overall Boys Basketball Championship on Friday night at SUNY Potsdam.

Odetoyinbo blocked several shots and altered several others and Jones guided the Bears through the menacing traps in the Bulldogs defense and orchestrated the fastbreak. The end result was the Class C Champion Golden Bears (16-6) reeling off a key run in the second, third and fourth quarters to down the Class D Champion Bulldogs (21-4) 59-42.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.