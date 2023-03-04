POTSDAM — Gouverneur Central Coach Sean Devin says that one of his team’s best attributes was the reason that the Wildcats could transform a 20-14 halftime defict into a 31-14 lead early in the fourth quarter and then answer a Hammond comeback to gain a 35-33 win in the Section 10 Girls Basketball Overall Championship game on Friday at SUNY Potsdam.

“These girls just don’t like to lose” said Coach Devin after his Class B Champion Lady Wildcats lifted their record to 22-1 and handed Hammond its first loss aftert 18 straight wins.

