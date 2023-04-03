In the opening minutes of the second half OFA missed three penalty shots trying to erase a 6-5 Heuvelton lead in a match of the NAC Girls Lacrosse neighboring rivals played in bright sunshine on the Ron Johnson Turf Field on Saturday.
Their frustration was heightened and their situation was further complicated when the Lady Devils were saddled with a two-minute penalty.
But Coach Matt Curatolo’s team not only killed off the penalty but scored twice in what proved to be the crossroad to an exciting 13-11 win. The Devils netted five penalty shots in the second half to gain a 2-0 start to the season while dropping Heuvelton to 0-2.
“I liked the way the girls bounced back after being down at the half. Scoring two goals a player down was a huge boost for us. We might have got caught them off guard when we attacked instead of going on the defensive,” said Coach Curatolo.
“It has been a while since an OFA Girls Lacrosse team started 2-0 and it really good for the girls to enjoy the experience of closing out a win. We really played unselfish lacrosse and it allowed us to make a run and take the lead and our defense made some adjustments to stop their attacking style of offense.”
Abby Guasconi led the winning offense with three goals and one assist and also staged a skilled faceoff duel with Heuvelton standout Paige Blevins who also scored three times. Guasconi took over faceoff duties for Jaedyn Awan who was attending the Key Club Convention.
“Abby Guasconi controlled a lot of draws and scored some timely goals,” said
Guasconi was part of the sniper squad which netted five straight penalty shots which led to a 13-10 lead with 3:48 to play. The Devils then went into a clock management mode and made a defensive stand in the final 10 seconds after Heuvelton closed the margin to 13-11.
The OFA offense also featured two-goal scorers in Taylor Pinkerton (1 assist), Maddie Miller (1 assist), Mia Jeneault and Audrey Harradine. Hannah Costello delivered 1 goal and 2 assists and Marissa Lovely added 1 goal.
First year starting goalies in OFA’s Abby Williams and Heuvelton’s Madalyn Richards both played with poise against some dangerous attackers.
Avery LaPage and Raya McGaw each scored two goals for Heuvelton and Leah Warren, Ava Murphy and Ashley Weston all netted single tallies.
“It was an outstanding game all around, our intensity was excellent. We played well and OFA did a great job. We gave up a lot of penalty shots because our defense had a tough time with the defensive 3-second rule,” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Kelly.
“But it has been a tough start for the girls. We still haven’t been able to get on our field for a practice. Hopefully we can this week. We have two games scheduled before spring break.”
OFA will host Malone on Tuesday and Massena on Wednesday while Heuvelton travels to Potsdam Tuesday and Salmon River on Wednesday.
MASSENA - Kathryn Mayer scored four times in the first half and Samantha Arney scored three second half goals as Massena pulled away from a 6-5 lead to a 13-6 victory in the NAC Girls Lacrosse season opener for both teams on Thursday.
Kathryn Mayer tallied four goals with one assist to lead the Red Raiders and Hailey Lashomb also scored three goals and passed out two assists. Lindsay D’Arienzo netted a solo goal and Katherine Garrow stopped 11 shots in goal.
Saige Blevins led Heuvelton with four goals and Ava Murphy and Raya McGaw each scored once. Madalyn Richards stopped 11 shots in goal for Heuvelton which visits OFA on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
