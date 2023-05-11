OFA Girls Softball Coach Tony Williams entered Wednesday’s home game with St. Lawrence Central feeling that his team was “getting close” to a break-through.
He came away feeling the same way after the Larries, who have long been a model of consistency and efficiency in the tenure of Coach Tim Brown and assistants Tom Agans and Tony Ramsdell, scored a 13-2 victory.
In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington rebounded from a doubleheader sweep by Chateaugay by gaining a doubleheader sweep at St. Regis Falls.
The Larries enjoyed a fast start at the plate and exploited two OFA errors to open an 8-0 lead after two innings and pitcher Annica Ramsdell contained the Blue Devil bats throughout the game.
Highlighting the SLC hitting was a towering two-run homerun over the centerfield fence in the top of the seventh inning by Kalissa Young. Young also singled and scored four times in the game where Hannah Agans and Gracie Lalone each singled twice, Brianna Foster and McKenna Bowles singled and Rylie Daoust scored four times.
Abby Raven and Jorja Williams each singled twice for OFA, Myah Myers doubled and Taylor Dashnaw, Delia Hooper and Chloe Best all singled.
“We are getting there but we are just very young softballwise,” said Coach Williams.
Madrid-Waddington used a barrage of extra-base hits to key a 14-10, 14-2 twinbill sweep at St. Regis Falls.
In the first game Caleigh Burke pitched the victory and lined three doubles and a triple to lead the offense with Alaina Armstrong who drilled a double and three singles. Hailie Paquin came through with a homerun and a single.
Other hitting contributions came from: Lacey Sullivan (single), Erica Bates (single), Zoey French (2 singles), Kendall Thompson (single) and Hannah Manson two singles.
Lori Leroux singled twice for St. Regis Falls.
In the nightcap game Kendall Thompson pitched a two-hitter and doubled and Melissa Martell belted a pair of homeruns. Caleigh Burke singled three times and Alaina Armstrong and Lacey Sullivan doubled and singled and Erica Bates doubled. Zoey French and Hailie Paquin singled.
