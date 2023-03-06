The North Country Basketball Skills Camp will be held at Lisbon Central School starting Monday July 10 and ending Thursday July 13. Camp is for boys and girls entering grades 4-9. Camp will go from 9 am- 11:30 a.m. daily.
There are only 10 spots left for camp.
“I am unbelievably greatful for the interest and excitement for camp. Due to facilities space and wanting to keep group numbers low we have a max of 120 spots. Very fortunate to say that we have added Chris Sargent of 3s training and SUNY Potsdam Strength and Conditioning coach to our camp staff,” said Camp Director Sean Backus.
If interested please sign up and send in payment as a waiting list will be started.
The coaching staff for the week will be local high school and college coaches. The cost is $90 per camper if registered by July 1st, and $100 per camper after July 1st. Each camper will receive a t-shirt. Camp is limited to the first 100 paid registrants. Any questions please contact Sean Backus- 315-276-0230 or email backuss@lisbon.k12.ny.us
Payment may be made by check to Sean Backus: 9433 Five Mile Line Road, Ogdensburg NY 13669 or VENMO: @sbackus1
