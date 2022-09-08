OFA opened its NAC Central Division Boys Soccer season on Wednesday against Salmon River in a rematch of last season’s Section 10 Class B game which SR won 1-0.
The Shamrocks’ maturity and OFA’s youth in key positions was evident as the defending Central Division and Class B champions scored a 4-0 victory.
“We’ve got some young people in key positions and they will get better. It is up to us to just work to get better. Salmon River has a very strong group back from last and we knew it was going to be a test, they won a lot of 50-50 balls” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
“We made a couple of mistakes in the first half and they scored and they capitalized in the second half when we were pressing forward.”
Kade Cook scored the opening goal off an assist from Rick Chatrand with 7:58 play in the first half and Chase Lewis closed out the scoring with a natural hat trick off assists from Cook, Evan Collette and Carter Johnson.
OFA’s two first year varsity goalies Dylan Sovie and Ian Rose combined on 11 saves for the Blue Devils and SR keepers Ryan Bouchey and Caiden Cartier stopped two shots in the shutout.
“We have an older team and we are good. As long we keep working hard to get better we will have a very good season,” said SR Coach Tim Cook.
