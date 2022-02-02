No matter the level, strong goaltending is an essential part of ice hockey success.
Five years after backstopping St. Lawrence Central to the finals of the New York State high school Division II tournament as a sophomore, Rico DiMatteo is filling that role for the Northern Michigan University men’s NCAA Division I program.
“It’s funny, I never really remember saying I wanted to be a goalie,” said DiMatteo who has been the team’s workhorse after getting his first start for the Wildcats a little less than a year ago. “Back when I was playing mini-mites and mites, the coaches rotated players and everyone played in net. I went in more and more and after awhile that’s where I ended up staying. Really, the position chose me.”
DiMatteo, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, began honing his goaltending skills while competing for Tri-Town Minor Hockey. Over the course of his career with the association’s state-tournament bound teams, he backstopped the Timberwolves to four straight state Tier III championships at the Squirt (10U), PeeWee (12U) and Bantam (14U) levels. He then became the top goaltender for the St. Lawrence Thunder, a Tier II state tournament team sanctioned by Massena Minor Hockey and comprised of players from across the north country and was part of two more state championship teams at 14U and 16U.
His youth hockey success coincided with back-to-back seasons of helping to lead St. Lawrence Central to the Section 10 Division II championships as a freshman and sophomore.
“High school was the most fun I ever had playing hockey,” he said. “We had a great group of guys that grew up playing hockey together. We’d practice for two hours then a bunch of us would stick around for another hour just shooting pucks, or in my case, making saves. It was so much fun that we didn’t even realize we were getting better.”
DiMatteo’s high school career ended in March of 2017 when the Larries fell short to Pelham in the state Division II championship game at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.
“Rico backboned our team that season,” said recently retired SLC coach Mickey Locke. “Even though he was only a freshman and sophomore when we had him, he was mature beyond his years. Along with having a great demeanor and great anticipation, he was a very smart hockey player.”
“St. Lawrence Central hockey has had an incredible tradition of having strong goaltending. The number of goalies that I coached that were not just good, but great, is unbelievable and Rico ranks right up there,” he added.
Hoping to further his career beyond high school, DiMatteo opted to take the prep school route following his sophomore year and attended Northwood in Lake Placid. During the course of the that season, he saw limited time between the pipes for the Northwood program but closed out the year on a high note, handling the bulk of the workload when the St. Lawrence Thunder 16U team captured a USA Hockey National Tier II championship in New Jersey in April of 2018.
“I was told that if I was going to take being a goalie more seriously, I would need to go somewhere like Northwood to develop,” DiMatteo said. “I was lucky to have gone there for a year. I matured a lot as a person but there were a lot of logistics that didn’t work out for me.”
“I don’t think you should be playing goalie, if you don’t expect to get to the next level,” he added.
DiMatteo, the son of Brasher Falls residents Joe and Laura DiMatteo, returned to St. Lawrence Central as a student for his senior year and graduated in the spring of 2019 but spent that winter competing for the Cornwall Colts of the Central Canada Hockey League, a Tier II Junior A 18U team. His play at Cornwall also caught the attention of the Northern Michigan coaching staff.
“The plan was for us to go watch him play after our season was done but that ended up being around the time that everything was getting shutdown because of the pandemic,” said NMU head coach Grant Potulny. “We wound up getting together whatever videos of him playing that we could find. The more we watched him, the more we thought, ‘hey that goalie’s pretty good.’”
Following the end of the 2019-20 season in Cornwall, DiMatteo chose to join the Lone Star Brahmas Tier II organization and got the 2020-21 season with the Brahmas off to an impressive start, posting a 6-2-1 record in 10 games with a .916 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average.
Potulny, who is in his fifth season at the helm of the Wildcats, noted that DiMatteo was originally expected to spend an entire season at Lone Star but a knee injury to his team’s number one goaltender in December of 2020 brought about a change of plan.
“Typically you wouldn’t bring a player in halfway through a season because it would count as a whole season of eligibility,” he said. “But because of changes brought about by COVID, players who saw their careers interrupted last year gained an extra year.”
Northern Michigan liked what DiMatteo brought to the Wildcats right away.
“The first thing that appealed to us about Rico is his hockey sense. He’s not surprised by lateral play and is able to stay pretty square and calm in the crease. He’s also very athletic so that when chaos happens, he’s able to scramble to make the save,” Potulny said. “Goaltending is a lonely position. You have to have a certain demeanor to be a starting goalie at this level and when you talk to Rico, that comes through loud and clear.”
So far this winter, DiMatteo has started all but four of the Wildcats 25 games. He is sporting a 13-8-1 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.48 goals against average as NMU gears up to make another strong late-season and post-season run in what is now the Central Collegiate Hockey Association. The other six teams in the conference along with NMU and Lake Superior are Bowling Green, Ferris State, Minnesota State-Minkato, Bemidji State and St. Thomas of Minnesota.
Two of DiMatteo’s wins this winter came in early December against the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which was the top-ranked Division I team in the nation at the time. He also tended goal for another pair of nonconference wins against Colgate University of the ECAC later the same month.
““I love the environment here. It has a very homey feel,” DiMatteo said. “The biggest adjustment was adding the academic part back into all of it. To be honest, that’s been a breath of fresh air.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.