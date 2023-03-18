TROY — Hammond Central sophomore guard Ava Howie came out on the floor for the second half of Saturday’s New York State Class D semi-final game at Hudson Valley Community College determined to assert herself more in the offense against Panama.

She did that quickly by converting a putback on the first possession of the second half and the Devils quickly opened a 45-26 lead. Howie converted a 3-point play for 53-34 lead and buried two 3-pointers and converted three times on the break and Hammond went on to march to a 78-56 victory.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.