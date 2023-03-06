For most high school team sports, the Final 4 of the state championships is an ultimate achievement.
In Competitive Cheerleading, the Final 5 (finals) is the dream that starts at childhood for young athletes.
On Saturday at Onondaga Community Community College in Syracuse, Lisbon became the first team in Section 10 history to reach the finals and OFA came extremely close to making it “two for the show.”
Lisbon scored 65 points in the preliminaries of the D2 Co-Ed Division to reach the finals and then put up a 68.0 routine in placing fifth in very strong company behind: Rush-Henrietta 83.54, Webster Thomas at 82.10, North Rockland, MacArthur at 74.25.
“We hit a very solid performance in the preliminary round, but I was still speechless when they announced us as moving on to the finals. Sometimes when you see a routine over and over every day you lose sight of how strong it really is. When you get to states you are among amazing teams from all over the state, from Ogdensburg to Long Island to Buffalo. Never has a Section 10 cheerleading team made it to the final round,” said Coach Jordan Woodside who is assisted by Emily Jiminez. “I am honored and humbled to coach the team that made Section 10 history this weekend. Some may not see it as a large feat but it really was a great day for our section and the Lisbon Central School District and Cheerleading Program.”
Members of the Lisbon squad are: Emma Berg (Sr), Zachary Bjork (Fr), Riley Bresett (Sr), Mazelyn Davison (Fr), Megan Deruchia (Sr), Ellie Hitsman (Fr), Olivia Hitsman (Jr), Kaylee King (Sr), Shane Lampett (So), Olivia Lawton (Sr), Jocelyn Lazaro (So), Kaylinn Martin (Jr), Malorie Meuten (So), Parker Millemon (8th), Saige Oshier (Sr), Gabriel Richardson (So), Madison Vesel (So), Megan Walker (So).
OFA posted a 57.4 score in the Preliminaries and narrowly missed a spot in the D2 Large Team Division finals placing sixth.
Emily Paradis was honored with the Section 10 Sportsmanship Award.
Members of the OFA team are: Katherine Barkley (Jr), Brooke Barr (So), Mikaela Bova (Sr), Destiny Brown (Fr), Chloe Duprey (7th), Kaydence Fraser (Sr), Chloe Harper (7th), Katie Harper (Jr), Delia Hooper (Jr), Aubrionna Jenney (Sr), Makayla Masters (Sr), Myah Myers (Sr), Ella O’Neil (Sr), Gabriella Ott (Sr), Emily Paradis (Jr), Gabrielle Paradis (Fr), Mareena Testani (7th).
Malone also performed well in the D2 Small Team Division scoring 60.40 points.
“After this week and this season I have so much to be grateful for. Heading down to states for a fifth consecutive run then placing 6th, the best in program history is enough in itself to be thankful for but I also have many unbelievably supportive parents that spoiled the girls and us coaches with custom water bottles, goodie bags, makeup bags, decorated doors and so much more,” said OFA Coach Tori Peabody David, who assisted by Alexa Hooper, on a facebook post.
“The ending is always bitter sweet and some of these seniors have been around for six years. I was lucky to see them grow into some amazing young ladies while they got to see my evolution from assistant to head coach. 2023 was a season for the books and maybe I’m crazy but I’m already ready for next year. It’s always a good day to be a Blue Devil.”
