TI edges Hammond 1-0; E-K, Harrisville win; N-N edges Bulldogs

RUSSELL — In a space of two days on Friday and Saturday Edwards-Knox climbed to 2-0 in NAC West Softball and Lisbon slipped to 0-2. On Saturday E-K trimmed the Knights 6-4 led by Cadey Wheat who struck out six in a complete game victory winning a matchup with Lisbon seventh grader Adia Richards who struck out three. Harrisville broke into the victory side of the leger with a 4-3 eight inning nonleague victory at Lyme Central.
In another nonleague game Thousand Islands won a brilliant pitching duel over Hammond 1-0.
In nonleague baseball action Norwood-Norfolk shaded Heuvelton 11-10.
E-K 6 - Lisbon 4: Wheat was also a difference maker at the plate drilling a triple, a double and a single in a six-hit winning offense. Lily Lottie, Macy White and Kianna Hogle all stroked singles.
Rachel LaRock singled twice for Lisbon and Richards, Gabby Taylor and Eliza McLear all stroked singles.
“We had a good game today. Cadey and the Richards girl of Lisbon both pitched pretty well. Our division is going to be very competitive again,”said E-K Coach Lori Brewer.
CLAYTON — Delaney Wiley struck out 15 and tossed her second no-hitter of the season as Thousand Islands edged Hammond, 1-0, in a nonleague matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Wiley also registered a pair of hits, including a double, and scored the only run of the game for the Vikings (5-1). Mekka Robbins drove in Wiley for the game-winning run the first inning for Thousand Islands.
Sydney Tanner struck out 15 for the Red Devils (3-1).
Harrisville 4 - Lyme 3: Lyla Stephenson struck out five pitching an eight-inning two-hitter for the Lady Pirates who scored the winning run in the top of the eighth on a double steal. Christie Widrick struck out eight going the distance for Lyme.
Avery Chartrand doubled and singled for Harrisville and Ava Bearor, Violet Atkinson, Ava Bearor and Madison Kackison single. Widrick and Dallas Parks singled for Lyme.
N-N 11 - Heuvelton 10: The Flyers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a double by Reese Grant, a single Tanner Jay, a walk, an error and a wild pitch. Jamie Stickney and Jamie Ling combined to pitch the victory and Grant stroked two singles, Howard Malone doubled and drove in three runs and Matt Richards singled in two runs.
Brock Cousineau also doubled and Andrew Favreau and Jonathan Ross Jr. singled.
Landin Weigant doubled and started on the mound for Heuvelton and Rylee Liscum and Levi Biller stroked RBI singles. Brandon Pray and Jacob Ladouceur also singled.
