TI edges Hammond 1-0; E-K, Harrisville win; N-N edges Bulldogs

Softball

RUSSELL — In a space of two days on Friday and Saturday Edwards-Knox climbed to 2-0 in NAC West Softball and Lisbon slipped to 0-2. On Saturday E-K trimmed the Knights 6-4 led by Cadey Wheat who struck out six in a complete game victory winning a matchup with Lisbon seventh grader Adia Richards who struck out three. Harrisville broke into the victory side of the leger with a 4-3 eight inning nonleague victory at Lyme Central.

In another nonleague game Thousand Islands won a brilliant pitching duel over Hammond 1-0.

