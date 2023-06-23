FORT COVINGTON — Most people around Luke Miller would describe him as being the strong silent type, both on and off the field, someone who shows up on time, gets the job done, and does it well.
“He doesn’t always say a bunch, but he’s one of those guys who leads by example,” said Salmon River head coach Tim Cook, who has coached Miller since his Little League days. “He’s kind of a quieter kid, but he always tries to do the right thing.”
Miller did a lot of things right this past spring. His excellent fielding and strong plate presence helped earn him the Times All-North Most Valuable Player honor for the Northern Athletic Conference to cap off his senior season.
Prior to the baseball season, Miller captured Section 10 Class B championships in soccer and hockey. In the spring, he helped Salmon River to its second straight Section 10 Class B championship and the deepest state playoff run in school history.
The Shamrocks had to earn their excellence this year. All season long, Salmon River had a habit of finding ways to win when things looked bleak. Cook credits Miller’s steadfast attitude in the dugout with keeping the team focused.
“When the lights get bright, he’s one of the guys you want on your team,” Cook said.
“He’s always positive, and I think a lot of that has to do with his approach and how well he ended up doing. He doesn’t let things get negative.”
Miller is quick to thank his coaching staff for keeping the team focused and ready to fight during tough times. His father, Salmon River athletic director and assistant baseball coach Shawn Miller, always reminded the team that no obstacle was insurmountable.
“I remember my dad, every sport we’d play, he would always have this quote: ‘good teams find ways to win,’” Luke Miller said.
The Shamrock senior was a defensive anchor in center field all season. He’s been playing the position since his travel ball days.
“In Little League, it’s usually that the best players play the infield, but I kind of molded back into center when we played travel because they needed people who could catch fly balls,” Miller said. “I just loved it.
“Tracking down a fly ball, behind hitting, is one of the best things in the sport, I think.”
As good as Miller was hawking fly balls, it was his batting prowess that set him apart and allowed him to take MVP honors. Miller batted .512 over 12 games in the regular season and drove in 19 runs with a .680 on-base percentage. He was as tough an out as anybody in the league.
“I always found a way to make contact with the ball,” Miller said. “Striking out was pretty rare for me. Sometimes I would pop it up or hit a ground ball, but I tried to always put the ball in play. I never wanted to just not have a chance to get on base.”
Shawn Miller points to a moment last year that really set the stage for Luke to shine this season after having a sub-par year at the plate as a junior.
“I think he hit a home run out of here against Ogdensburg, and ever since then his hitting is what has carried him,” Shawn Miller said.
While that may have been the starting point, Luke Miller credits Salmon River assistant coach Andrew Kershner with helping to fine-tune his swing and really push his hitting.
“He always had tips,” Luke Miller said of his coach. “Every time you’d go up to bat this year, he’d stand near first base and had something to say. He had something to help you with and improve on.
“Every time he had something to say, it improved my swing and it kept getting better and better and better.”
Miller plans to attend Clarkson University in the fall to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He doesn’t have plans to play baseball, but he’s not ruling it out either. If he does make that move, at least he’s already got plenty of green to wear.
