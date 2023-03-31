FORT COVINGTON — If you ever visit Salmon River senior Evan Collette at home, odds are good you will find him in the basement.
Collette, who is the Most Valuable Player on the 2022-23 Times All-North hockey team, has devised his own homemade shooting gallery there.
It’s not fancy, he shoots pucks at a net, and if he misses, they hit a white brick wall, which by now has a lot of rubber marks. Too many times hitting the wall can chip a puck so at times he sees a puck break when he shoots.
Collette estimates he takes about 500 shots a day from 12 feet away down there, which has helped him become one of the best high school hockey players in the state.
He finished this season with 33 goals and 30 assists, which led Section 10. He also helped Salmon River win the Section 10 Division II championship, go undefeated against area teams and reach the state semifinals.
“As a coach, with him at practice, he’s a direction follower,” Salmon River coach Tim Cook said of Collette. “He takes the advice of his coaches and does more to try to make it what he’s doing than almost anybody I’ve ever had. Mentally, he’s working and listening and turns it into success.”
A big part of Collette’s success this year was the addition of Ted Cook, Tim’s younger brother, to the Salmon River coaching staff.
Ted Cook was a former Shamrock standout and also a standout player at NCAA Division I Niagara.
“He was there the first day pushing us,” Collette said of Ted Cook. “He went (Division I) and he had to work hard for what he wanted. He shows us how hard he worked to get to the next level. Without him, we probably couldn’t make it as far. Both (Cooks) think the same way. They both know the game of hockey really well. It was good having both of them.”
Salmon River enjoyed the school’s most memorable season in years, finishing with a 21-3 overall record, ending the season with a 3-2 loss to eventual state champion Skaneateles in the state semifinals.
“When I played (varsity) as a freshman we always wanted to strive and make it there,” Collette said of the state final four. “It was a good way to end it. I wish we could have ended it (with a state title), but it was a good experience being there with the boys and playing hockey.
“We had a great run at it and we did the best we could. It’s always neat to know we made it that far.”
High school hockey is over for Collette and his next goal is to play college hockey, hopefully at the NCAA Division I level.
He also knows to achieve that goal he has to spend the next two or three years playing junior hockey in order to get bigger and stronger and also draw the attention of college coaches.
“You need a few years of development,” Collette said. “I feel like that (college) is an option you can always take (later). At this point I would focus on hockey. If I get an offer I would take it and get back to school. People say you should go right from high school to college. It’s harder to do that (in hockey).”
Collette said his dream school would be Penn State, but he also likes Boston University because former Terrier Jack Eichel was one of his favorite players.
Said Tim Cook of Collette, “He’s nice and respectful. He doesn’t talk that much. He’s the type of kid you know will do the right thing if he can. The kids all like him. He’s hard not to like.
“He’s always willing to work to get better. We played well all year through transitions and having your stick active and ready to shoot.”
