Taking the initiative

Salmon River’s Evan Collette totaled 33 goals and 63 points this season on his way to the Times All-North MVP award. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

FORT COVINGTON — If you ever visit Salmon River senior Evan Collette at home, odds are good you will find him in the basement.

Collette, who is the Most Valuable Player on the 2022-23 Times All-North hockey team, has devised his own homemade shooting gallery there.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

sportswriter

Have been with the WDT since the last week of December in 1993. Cover Clarkson and SLU men's and women's hockey, as well as other sports at those schools and SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton. Also cover Northern Athletic Conference high school sports

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.