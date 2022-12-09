FORT COVINGTON — Salmon River senior Kade Cook was about 11 when he realized soccer was his calling.
Like other kids his age, he played the sport of the season. Soccer came in the fall, he played ice hockey in the winter and baseball in spring and summer.
Travel baseball ate up a lot of the summers. He had practices a few days a week, and every weekend was spent in tournaments.
Salmon River coach Tim Cook, Kade’s father, asked his 11-year-old if he would be interested in playing soccer in the summer instead of baseball.
Kade Cook said he would like that and he joined the FC Freeze, which is a youth soccer club in St. Lawrence County founded in 2004 by former St. Lawrence University men’s coach Bob Durocher.
Cook met former Parishville-Hopkinton standout Tyler Gallagher, then an SLU assistant, former SLU women’s coach Franco Bari and current Clarkson men’s coach Carter Lincoln when he joined the Freeze.
“The best thing about the Freeze wasn’t the games, it was the practices,” Tim Cook said.
Said Kade Cook, “I feel like playing with the Freeze was a stepping stone, especially for my interest in soccer. It was sport where I excelled and it made me realize this is what I want to do. (Gallagher) focused on technical stuff, keeping the ball at your feet, moving it, lot of technical play.”
All the skills learned and work put in has led Kade Cook to repeat what Gallagher did in 2011, become the Times All-North Northern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.
Cook helped lead Salmon River to the Section 10 Class B championship and scored 19 goals and registered seven assists.
“Here at the house he’ll go outside for an hour or two, bring some cones out,” Tim Cook said. “We have a rebound net and he’ll work out for an hour or two doing that. It’s one of the sports where I see the time he wanted to put in outside of being on a team.”
Another influence on Cook is his older brother, Tim Jr., who graduated a few years ago.
“I always looked up to him since I was little,” Kade Cook said. “He’s my main role model. He always tried his hardest out there, especially his senior year. He had a great senior year and always went 100 percent out there.”
Kade Cook has enjoyed a high school experience many athletes haven’t had.
Salmon River has won Section 10 titles in all three of his sports, adding championships in boys hockey and baseball.
“It’s a really cool feeling,” Cook said. “Our school had not really won much in the last 10 or 15 years. To win all three in the past year or so is very cool, especially in soccer. It’s all very surreal and we made a lot of people proud.”
Hockey is one sport where the Shamrocks are accustomed to success.
“It almost makes it more fun because everybody is involved with it,” Cook said of hockey. “It makes it a lot more intense. A lot of (hockey) teams around here don’t stay together, but we all came up through the minor (organizations).” Another connection to the three championships for Cook is his coach in all three has been his father.
“It’s definitely interesting,” Kade Cook said. “It’s also great in a way, you are in the car after a game and he’s telling me what I did well, or bad. He sees a lot more in-depth than I do. He’s always pushed me to do better with a lot of feedback.”
Up next for Kade Cook after his next two sports end will be deciding his future.
He has a lot to ponder. Cook knows he wants to play soccer, but he also would like to play hockey in college, maybe even baseball.
“I really enjoy (soccer and hockey),” Cook said. “I’d love to play somewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.