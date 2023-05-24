The top seeds all held serve at home in the Section 10 Class D Girls Softball quarter-finals on Monday.
Top seeded Chateaugay turned back Harrisville 11-6, second seeded Hammond blanked Lisbon 16-0, third seeded Edwards-Knox dropped St. Regis Falls 29-1 and fourth seeded Heuvelton stopped Colton-Pierreont.
Semi-finals matchups sent E-K to Hammond and Heuvelton to Chateaugay.
Hammond 16 - Lisbon 0: Ava Howie scattered four hits and walked only one batter as the Red Devils (10-3) advanced with their third win in seven days over Lisbon (4-8).
“Ava Howie has been pitching all year and when was asked to fill in for Sydney Tanner she was nervous. But pitched a great game today. She threw strikes, we made the plays on defense where Addy Graveline had a great game at thirdbase and we got the bats going,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
“Brooklyn Arquitt has really come along this season at firstbase and at the plate. She has gotten somde key bunts down for us.”
Graveline crushed a triple and a grand slam homerun for the Devils and Arquitt doubled and singled. Mikayla Jones and Issy Woodcock both singled twice and Howie and Landree Kenyon singled.
Ava Bouchey singed twice for Lisbon and Adia Richards and Aeveree Bouchey singled.
Heuvelton 9 - C-P 3: Heuvelton (8-4) capitalized on errors to rally from a 1-0 deficit getting timely hits to back a strong five-inning pitching effort from Chasity Johnson and a two-inning close by Alli Trathen. Johnson also tripled, Lakan Martin doubled and singled and Addison Havens, Carley Simmons, Alli Trathen, Mikayla Ritchie, Hailey Montenegro, Cassidy Pray and Lily Spooner all singled.
Mya Hogle tripled for C-P and Mathie singled twice.
“Colton-Pierrepont made us work hard. They put the ball in place a lot. Chasity Johnson pitched well and Allison Trathen closed out the last two innings,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“We had a lot of timely hits. Lakan Martin’s bat gets better everyday. She had a huge RBI double to get us going and also threw out a runner at the plate.”
E-K 29 - St. Regis 1: Cadey Wheat struck out 11 and allowed just one hit to the Saints, a double by Lansing in the fourth inning. Kayleigh Allen lined five singles, Wheat tripled and singled single twice and and Macy White and Leanne Hall each delivered for hits for the Cougars. Avery Butler drilled a double and two singles and other hits came from Lily Lottie (2 singles), Sophia Vachez (1 single), Kiana Hogle (2 singles) and Ryley Typhair (2 singles),
Chateaugay 11 - Harrisville 6: The top seeded NAC East Division Champion Bulldogs (15-0) overcame a spirited challenge by the eighth seeded Pirates who rallied from an 8-1 deficit. Pitcher Avery McDonald and Katelyn Morgan each drove in five runs with three hits to spark the Bulldogs’ advancement.
Violet Atkinson and Jaelyn Fayette doubled and singled for Harrisville.
“We were right therem we had 10 hits,” said Harrisville Coach Rick Chartrand.
“We had three errors which really hurt us and we left the bases loaded twice without scoring. But we get everyone back next year and we have some freshman moving up who will help us.”
