Katie Bennett finished with 14 kills, 5 points and 4 aces as the Canton volleyball team swept Gouverneur (6-4 overall, 4-2 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division match Thursday.
Mattigan Porter added 18 assists and 10 aces for Canton (12-0, 6-0) in the three-set victory that puts the Golden Bears two games ahead of Gouverneur in the division standings.
Ava Hoy delivered eight points, two blocks, six points and seven aces for Canton.
