Pembroke picked up its third win of the season, over Elba on Monday. File photo

CHATEAUGAY — First seeded Chateaugay and fourth seeded Heuvelton teams staged a Section 10 Class D Girls Softball semi-final game which totally fit the bill as a Battle of Bulldogs on Thursday.

With the pitchers setting the tone the two squads were tenacious and unrelenting as NAC East Champion Chateaugay advanced in a 3-1 win to move into the Class D title game against defending champion Edwards-Knox. E-K moved on in a 7-2 win over second-seeded Hammond on Wednesday.

