Ogdensburg Youth Wrestling will begin its Beginners Wrestling Program for boys and girls 5-12 on Monday, Dec. 12 at the OFA Wrestling Room next to the small gym at OFA. Signups will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. when practice will begin.
The program is open for children from Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Heuvelton and Morristown and the cost of the program is $30 for the season.
