SEMIPRO FOOTBALL
CARTHAGE — The Northeastern Football Alliance, which includes the Carthage Revolution, has canceled its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Revolution’s season opener was scheduled for May 30, but the league postponed its starting date, pushing it back to July 11.
The NFA announced it had canceled its season Wednesday, according to Revolution owner Leon Aldridge. But Revolution team management has vowed that the team will try and play football this season, even in a new league, if possible.
“The NFA has canceled its season and that has been put to a close,” Aldridge said. “Now we’re trying to get into a new league to try and salvage something. This new league, they’re trying to gather some teams together in hopes of trying to provide football this year.”
The season opener in the new league is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 29, Aldridge said.
