In the last two years, more than $12 million has been devoted to the guest experience at Windham Mountain.
Along with a long list of exciting operational updates, Windham, which is located southwest of Albany, unveils new branding for the 2019/2020 winter season. While that means an updated look and logo, it also means a redefined purpose to guide healthier, happier lives through an elevated, unique mountain experience —“to be above and beyond the expected.”
First of all, the 19/20 winter season lift-capacity out of the base area continues to increase at Windham. C Lift, a fixed grip triple chair serving beginner and intermediate terrain on the lower half of the West Peak, has been upgraded with the relocation of the high-speed quad now in place as A Lift.
Upper and Lower Whistler, one of Windham’s signature top to bottoms runs, is now fully automated, meaning snowmaking can start and stop literally at the touch of a button.
A brand new 33-foot diameter European-inspired “Umbrella Bar” with room for 125 guests in enclosed, heated comfort is the centerpiece of a re-energized patio area.
A second new building houses a unique ski and snowboard simulator, which offers guests the chance to ski or ride downhill race venues from around the world virtually while supporting the Adaptive Sports Foundation for disabled riders and skiers. This building will also house a new equipment valet and quick tune up station.
Rooms have been renovated rooms at The Winwood Inn, a quaint lodging property in the Village of Windham owned and operated by the mountain.
Additionally, the restaurant Tavern 23 has also been renovated at The Winwood Inn and it features classic American comfort food.
Unique to Windham, the mountain has a “Winter Up-hill Travel Policy.” Up-Hill travel, using skis or snowshoes, is permitted during regular open hours with a current lift or Up-Hill travel ticket or season pass.
Up-Hill travel is also allowed during daylight hours when the mountain is not open with an Up-Hill travel ticket or season pass. Prior to ascending during closed hours, Travelers must check for the designated “Route of the Day” on the “Mountain Report” posted on windhammountain.com. At times, Up-Hill travel will be closed to all Travelers.
When traveling Up-Hill, Travelers must stay to the sides of trails and stay visible from above at all times. Always be aware of the following but not limited to downhill traffic, snowmobiles, grooming tractors, other utility vehicles, winch cat cables, snow guns running and non-running and other natural and manmade obstacles. It is recommended that Travelers take a cell phone with them and let someone know where they are intending to go. Trails are not patrolled when the mountain is closed. Sledding of any kind is not permitted. Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
Windham’s Stats: Top Elevation 3,100 feet, Vertical Rise 1,600 feet, Slope Length 300-12,500 feet, Number of Trails 54, Lifts 11 total; 1 high-speed six passenger, 2 high-speed quads, 2 triples, 1 double, 5 surface, and Uphill Capacity 22,190 passengers per hour, Total Acres 732, Snowmaking Coverage 97%, Terrain Parks 6, and Night Skiing 45 acres on 6 trails.
Visit www.windhammountain.com.
