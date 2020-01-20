We had the pleasure of visiting Mont Tremblant in Québec, Canada for a few days in January, following the New Year’s holiday.
As we travelled northwest of Montreal on Route 117, the anticipation of arriving at Mont Tremblant heightened as we passed ski area after ski area and majestic homes on the sides of Laurentian Mountains.
The final “pièce de résistance” was when we arrived at the base of Mont Tremblant and its vibrant pedestrian village, no vehicles allowed. With Mont Tremblant rising behind it, the pedestrian village truly shines with its artfully lit streets and beautiful French European architecture.
We stayed at the base of the pedestrian village at the La Tour des Voyageurs. With its clock tower as a Tremblant landmark, La Tour des Voyageurs boasts freshly renovated condos and the Le Cabriolet lift right outside the hotel door, which took us directly to the mountain for skiing.
Skiing at Mont Tremblant is a true joy. As a family of four and different abilities, we enjoyed the diverse terrain. On the south side is a mixture of beginner to expert trails, meandering down to a fantastic view of Mont Tremblant’s pedestrian village and Lake Tremblant.
On the north side is also a wide range of trail ability levels, including lengthy cruisers and plenty of fabulous glades terrain.
We loved the glades in the area “The Edge,” including the difficult and wide-open, double-diamond Emotion and the easier single-black, Reaction. We also had a hoot in the single-black glades, Archipel Haut, just below the north side summit.
These fun glades off the blue cruiser, Rope Tow, were a blast for the whole family. We felt like we were in the X-Games, flying over bumps and dodging pine trees.
In our time off-mountain, we had hours of fun in the Brind’O Aquaclub with its four water slides, water games, training room and jacuzzies. I mustn’t forget to mention walking in the quint pedestrian village, searching out fine dinning and shopping galore. There are more than 20-plus places to eat in the pedestrian village, accessible by foot or the Le Cabriolet lift.
Mont Tremblant is a top four-season resort destination owing to its guest experience both on-mountain and in its pedestrian village. Its views of the Laurentians, the diversity of its highly acclaimed major events including the IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant (24th) and the Tremblant International Blues Festival put it in eighth place among North American ski areas by Condé Nast Traveler readers in 2016, among the top 25 best ski villages in the world in 2014 according to National Geographic, in addition to being voted -1 Ski Village in Eastern North America in 2020 for the 20th year by SKI Magazine readers.
Tremblant is part of Alterra Mountain Company’s family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, and offering the Ikon Pass. The resort welcomes vacationers on direct flights from Toronto with Air Canada and Porter Airlines, to enjoy 1,900 units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, more than 75 local restaurants, boutiques and a Casino, all at nature’s doorstep.
Visit www.tremblant.ca and its 102 trails and natural snow that lasts all winter long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.