If you want to know what makes Vermont skiing and snowboarding truly special, you don’t need to look too deep; it’s the snow.
Legendary natural accumulations are supplemented with some of the very best snowmaking systems in the business, and expert mountain operations teams across ski destinations in Vermont have turned grooming and surface maintenance into an art form.
Whether you’re in search of the ultimate untracked experience or carving up pristine corduroy, Vermont’s ski resorts work night-and-day to deliver the best possible surfaces on which to leave your mark.
The Longest Season in the East is made, not born. If snowmaking is the heart of Killington Resort, its’ Mountain Operations Team is the backbone of the whole operation. To compliment Mother Nature’s average of 250 inches of natural snow each winter, Killington Resort’s snowmaking system covers 600 of skiable acres.
When conditions are at their best, in an hour’s time, Killington’s snowmaking system pumps more than 720,000 gallons of water to 240 snow guns, covering 80 acres with 12 inches of fresh snow. The snowmaking system features 88 miles of pipe, 1,700 snow guns (including more than 1,100 Low Energy guns), and a virtually endless supply of water to produce machine-made snow. Checkout www.killington.com.
With a fleet comprised of 100% high efficiency/low energy snow guns, Smugglers’ Notch is well-known for high-quality surface conditions. Capacity currently sits at 62 percent and is expected to grow over the coming years thanks to the recent addition of a water intake pipeline which runs from the Resort down to the nearby Lamoille River. For the 2018-19 season, Smugglers’ Notch Ski Patrol received the prestigious Best Small Alpine Patrol award from the National Ski Patrol. This award is given to the team most noteworthy based on a long list of criteria. Smugglers’ Patrol wears this badge of honor with great pride. Visit smuggs.com.
Okemo consistently wins awards and accolades for its snow quality and surface conditions. Okemo’s reputation for lightning-fast recovery, especially when New England weather wreaks havoc, is renowned among eastern skiers and riders. Okemo covers 98 percent of its trails with snowmaking — that’s 1,300 energy-efficient HKD tower guns mountain-wide. Recent upgrades to Okemo’s water-pumping power allows the resort to move up to 9,000 gallons of water per minute through its snowmaking system. And, ample amounts of water are ready to be turned into snow when the temperatures allow.
Okemo’s primary snowmaking reservoir holds 155 million gallons of water. Okemo typically converts 350 to 450 million gallons of water into snow each winter season. Two snowmaking crews work 12-hour shifts, so that Okemo can make snow round-the-clock when winter arrives. A fleet of state-of-the-art Prinoth grooming machines and a veteran team of operators work through the night to provide optimal surface conditions every day of the ski and snowboard season. Visit www.okemo.com.
Nevertheless, Jay Peak’s request for 516” of natural snow for the 2019-2020 season was recently approved by Mother Nature! The biggest storm is tentatively scheduled for the week of March 16, 2020, with the last flake falling on April 21. Go to jaypeakresort.com.
Be encouraged. If snow is not in your backyard, you’ll find it at ski resorts in Vermont.
