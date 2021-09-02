ATHLETICS
David Abrahams, a Haverford, Pa., resident who has spent summers at the family cottage on Point Peninsula, won a silver medal Wednesday at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.
Abrahams, who has been legally blind since he was a teenager, competed in the SB13 event, which is for vision-impared swimmers. He swam in 1 minute, 4.38 seconds, finishing only behind Taliso Engel of Germany, who broke his own world mark in 1:02.97.
Earlier in the day, Abrahams broke his U.S. record in the event with a time of 1:04.04 in a qualifying heat.
Abrahams, 20, who is a math major at Harvard in his junior year, also placed fourth Monday in the 200-meter individual medley.
Abrahams had qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials in the 200 breaststroke but chose to focus on the Paralympics.
Abrahams is the grandson of Richard and Jessie Nagel, residents of Point Peninsula in Three Mile Bay. Abrahams trained for the Paralympics last summer in Lake Ontario, the Nagels said.
Abrahams was diagnosed as an eighth-grader with Stargardt Disease, a genetic eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss. Abrahams has maintained his peripheral vision.
