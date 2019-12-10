Times Staff Report
LAKE PLACID — The 40th annual Empire State Winter Games are on schedule for Jan. 30-Feb. 2 and will feature several new events.
The Games announced that it will include a push paralympic bobsled event and a collegiate ski jumping event for the first time. The winter bike event will return for the 2020 Games. The Empire Games is also partnering with the Eastern College Athletic Conference to host an Esports Overwatch competition.
The Games will place a new athletic village for the approximate 2,500 athletes at the Civic Center in Tupper Lake. The original athletic village in Lake Placid will also return. The villages are also open to the public and where the medal ceremonies take place.
The Empire Games have created an “Adopt an Athlete” program this year. Members of the public may donate $75 to cover the cost of registration for an athlete.
“We’re proud to be able to offer new events and an additional athlete village location for the 40th annual Empire State Winter Games,” said Molly Rose Mayer, ESWG Event Director. “Our goal is to provide an exciting atmosphere for athletes to show off their talents while highlighting the Adirondack communities that make the event a success.”
Two torch relay routes, from Buffalo and Manhattan, will end with the lighting of the cauldron in Lake Placid. The relays begin Jan. 26 and occur over the course of five days, making stops in local communities of the participating athletes.
The Empire State Winter Games were founded in 1980, the same year as the Olympic Winter Games took place in Lake Placid. Amateur athletes from all over the Northeast, including the north country, and Canada compete in more than 30 winter sports competitions.
