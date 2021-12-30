2021 was a struggle.
The pandemic continued to disrupt north country rosters, games and seasons, but area teams refused to quit, remaining resolute and producing moments and triumphs that had not been achieved since pre-pandemic times.
High school teams returned to fields and courts, often at strange times as April alone featured high school teams competing in traditional fall and winter sports, as well as spring sports. Some teams competed for state and sectional titles, some could not. The Beaver River baseball team achieved the area’s first sectional championship in the spring since COVID turned out the lights in March 2020. The Belleville Henderson boys soccer team followed with a sectional title during the fall. The Watertown Rapids return to the Watertown fairgrounds for the first time since 2019 and the Watertown Wolves played again in October after a bizarre, failed attempt at a season during the winter.
The Red and Black celebrated its return with its first Empire Football League title since 2009. The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team claimed its first ECAC championship since 2001, then promptly were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament when its head coach contracted COVID.
Syracuse basketball battled COVID cancellations and reschedulings all the way to a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16. In the fall, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke records and awed fans, but the Orange finished out the running for a bowl.
The north country said goodbye to a number of sports figures who died in 2021. Orange football legend Floyd Little passed away at the start of the year. Legendary General Brown football coach Steve Fisher, longtime Canton coach Wayne Willette and Potsdam baseball coach Chris Donah departed. And Carthage mourned the loss of 14-year-old Tyler Christman, a junior varsity football player who died after making a tackle in a game in September.
Here are the Times’ Top 10 local stories in an unforgettable sports year.
1. COVID’s continued effects: The COVID-19 pandemic affects area sports teams throughout the year from shifted seasons to canceled tournaments and games to depleted rosters and masking during indoor sports events.
2. Red & Black wins EFL title: After not playing in 2020, the Red and Black came back in 2021 to play a shortened season but finished with its first championship since 2009.
3. St. Lawrence University wins ECAC crown: The St. Lawrence University Saints were one of the few ECAC teams to play a shortened 2020-21 season and compete in a four-team ECAC Tournament, which the Saints won for their first conference title in 20 years.
4. Syracuse basketball makes Sweet 16: The Syracuse men’s basketball team competed in front of no fans at the Carrier Dome during the 2020-21 season but it didn’t stop the Orange from recording a 15-8 record and winning an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament, where it beat San Diego State and West Virginia before succumbing to Houston.
5. Area sports figure deaths: The year began with the loss of legendary SU running back Floyd Little. Throughout the year, the north country lost Potsdam baseball coach Chris Donah, former longtime General Brown football coach Steve Fisher, long-time Canton softball and soccer coach Wayne Willette and the Carthage community mourned the loss of Tyler Christman, 14, who died after a game against West Genesee.
6. Tucker the highlight of SU’s season: The Orange football team lost its last three games to finish out of the running for a bowl. That was despite the sparkling season by running back Sean Tucker, who broke Joe Morris’ all-time SU record for rushing yards in a season. Tucker also scored five touchdowns in a game against Albany.
7. Returning to play: Despite COVID’s continued presence, many teams celebrated a return to competition. The spring marked the first full-fledged “normal” season in more than a year, with lacrosse, baseball and softball and track and field all in on schedule. The Rapids, Wolves and Red and Black all came back and so did camps and clinics in the summer. Just as exciting for teams, fans returned to ice arenas and stadiums after months away.
8. Fishing tournaments boom on the St. Lawrence: Between the BASS Pro Tour and Major League Fishing, the St. Lawrence River was host to no less than six major fishing tournaments, from Clayton to Massena, in 2021.
9. Area natives make NHL news: Former St. Lawrence Central goaltender Derek Lalonde, an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning, was part of a second straight Stanley Cup title. Unable to bring the Cup to the north country in 2020, this time Lalonde showed up with the trophy in July. Meanwhile, Ogdensburg’s Jimmy Howard, who spent most of his pro career as a goalie for the Detroit Red Wings, retired after 14 years on the NHL.
10. Transfer rules relaxed: COVID affected sports in a myriad ways in 2021. One effect featured the loosening of transfer rules, allowing athletes to claim another year and transfer more easily to another school. Several Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball players transferred out of the program, as well as in. Also, Clarkson women’s hockey’s all-time leading scorer, Elizabeth Giguere, transferred to University of Minnesota-Duluth.
