Justin Thomas had a finishing touch, too.
The 26-year-old said he didn’t let a rough stretch earlier this year or some misfortune during Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship get in his way – and all is good now.
Thomas fended off challengers with a strong back nine on the way to a 4-under-par 68 to win at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. This makes a wrist injury seem far in the past.
“I knew I was going to come back, and if I did everything and got healthy then I could play some good golf the rest of the year and I put in a lot of work to do so,” Thomas said.
By winning for the first time this year, Thomas moves atop the FedEx Cup standings going into the last of the PGA Tour’s three playoff events next week at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Thomas was the 2017 FedEx Cup champion.
“This season has been far from lows,” he said. “Even when I was hurt, I missed three events and my life is great.”
And perhaps getting even better.
Thomas, who began the day ahead by six strokes, finished at 25-under 263 for a three-shot victory. He capped the tournament with a birdie.
“I’ve been hitting great golf shots. I’ve been making great strides with my putting,” Thomas said. “I’m putting well if the ball isn’t going in the hole. I feel better over it and seeing my line better.”
Patrick Cantlay was the runner-up after a 65 put him at 22 under for the tournament. He’s up to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot a 63 and ended up third at 20 under.
Tony Finau, who was in the final group with Thomas and Cantlay, wasn’t a factor despite playing the first six holes of the back nine in 4 under. His 69 left him at 18 under in fourth place.
Thomas, who posted an 11-under 61 on Saturday, bogeyed Sunday’s first hole and didn’t pick up a birdie until the par-5 fifth hole.
But he has regained such confidence that some slight shortcomings don’t seem to derail him.
“It’s just understanding that it’s golf and it’s going to happen,” he said.
Cantlay and others moved within striking range.
“It’s trying to make as many birdies as possible,” Cantlay. “That would have been the case regardless of how well (Thomas) was playing.”
Cantlay also bogeyed the first hole, but he was 5 under across the next nine holes to cut the margin to two strokes. Thomas responded with a birdie on the 11th hole.
“I’ve felt like I’ve been playing as well as anybody,” Thomas said. “... Just talk to your caddie, stay relaxed.”
They both birdied at Nos. 13 and 15. When Cantlay bogeyed at No. 16, the margin was back at four strokes before Cantlay birdied the final two holes.
Finau saw countless incredible shots from Thomas during the weekend.
“You just shake your head. Again, he’s already playing great,” Finau said. “You just shake your head and you’re happy for guys that it can happen.”
Matsuyama, the second-round leader who floundered in Saturday’s third round, turned out to be one of the prime pursuers in the early portion of Sunday’s round by playing the front nine in 5 under. Matsuyama’s round of 9 under marked the second time in three days that he posted a 63 for the lowest round of the day.
Matsuyama needed only 20 putts Sunday.
Tiger Woods shot a final-round 72 and won’t advance to next week’s season-ending event. It was his worst round of the tournament and he finished tied for 37th at 7 under.
Because of weather concerns, the final round was adjusted and tee times altered. The start of the round was delayed, and then golfers went off the first and 10th tees in threesomes.
Tiger Woods birdied three of his first seven holes Sunday, but his rally to qualify for the Tour Championship fizzled as his season ended at the BMW Championship.
Woods finished with an even-par 72 in the final round for a 7-under total at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago. He fell well short of the top-11 finish he was projected to need to advance and defend his Tour Championship title next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings get to continue playing. Woods began this week at No. 38 and was projected to drop a few spots as his round ended.
Despite the finish and a return of some health problems late in the season, he called his PGA Tour season "very special," thanks to his thrilling win at the Masters in April, his 15th career major championship and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.
He played in only six tournaments after Augusta, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and Open Championship and having to withdraw before the second round of last week's playoff-opening The Northern Trust because of a mild oblique strain.
"Some of the tournaments I didn't play as well as I wanted to, but I've got the green jacket," he said.
Woods, 43, gave himself hope by shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday, his first bogey-free round of the season.
He birdied the fourth and fifth holes on Sunday, bogeyed the next and responded at No. 7 with another birdie that would be his last of the season. He fell back with a bogey on No. 9 when he couldn't get up-and-down out of a greenside bunker, and a tee shot into the sand on the par-3 13th led to another bogey.
"It was a little bit frustrating," Woods said. "Didn't have the short game I needed to make a run."
Woods said the only official PGA Tour event he will play the rest of the year is the inaugural Zozo Championship that will be played outside of Tokyo, starting Oct. 24. It will be the first official PGA Tour event in Japan.
Phil Mickelson was evacuated from his hotel room Sunday morning following a fire and had to rush to make his tee time at the BMW Championship.
"How's this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week.)," he tweeted. "I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes."
Mickelson eventually did get back into his room at the Eaglewood Resort & Spa in Itasca, Ill., adjacent to Medinah Country Club.
ESPN reported that the 49-year-old Mickelson arrived at the golf course with less than 40 minutes before his 11:52 a.m. tee time and had just enough time to change his shoes and swing a weighted club in the parking lot.
