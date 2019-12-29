The north country’s high school sports teams threw everything they could at the two premier tournaments in the state in 2019.
They managed just one championship as Harrisville won its first state basketball title, claiming the Class D crown in March in Binghamton. But the volume of participants in the basketball and football playoffs served notice that the north country will not be going away.
That is why the state success for area basketball teams and area football teams are the respective top two stories of 2019 for the north country, as selected by members of the Times sports staff.
Lowville came very close to winning championships in both basketball and football in 2019. Only overtime of the state Class C basketball final against Glens Falls prevented Lowville from taking the basketball title. Then the Red Raiders made it all the way to the Class C football quarterfinal before falling to Susquehanna Valley.
That was enough though to make the selection of the Times’ Athlete of the Year an easy one. It is Chad Bach, the standout basketball forward and quarterback on the football team who will actually be participating in lacrosse when he goes to Hobart College.
Both Carthage and Gouverneur exceeded Lowville’s success in football by each advancing to the state championship game for the first time in their histories, making for some thrilling moments to close out the 2019 sports season.
1.
The Harrisville boys basketball team heads a parade of north country teams to state basketball’s final rounds with a Class D state championship. Lowville’s boys fall in overtime in the state Class C final. Edwards-Knox’s girls reach the state Class D final and the Canton girls advance to the Class B semifinals. South Jefferson’s girls, Copenhagen’s girls and Lyme’s boys all win Section 3 titles.
2.
The Carthage and Gouverneur football teams come within one win of winning their first state championships as each reach their respective finals in the Carrier Dome. Lowville advances to the state football quarterfinals.
3.
The Clarkson women’s hockey team wins its third straight ECAC tournament title but misses out on a third straight NCAA title with a semifinal loss to Wisconsin. Clarkson’s Loren Gabel is named the top player in the nation.
4.
Immaculate Heart Central boys basketball and baseball coach Mike Delaney ends his 44-year coaching career at the school the same year he is inducted into the state Basketball Hall of Fame.
5.
The Clarkson men’s hockey team wins the ECAC championship in Lake Placid by beating Cornell, 3-2.
6.
St. Lawrence University dismisses men’s hockey coach Mark Morris after three seasons and hires former Clarkson assistant Brent Brekke as head coach.
7.
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim strikes and kills a pedestraian while driving home following the team’s win versus Louisville. He is later cleared of any wrongdoing.
8.
Canton’s Declan Porter sets the Section 10 basketball scoring mark with his 1,908th career point in his team’s loss to Massena in January.
9.
Appleton Arena’s renovations are delayed twice, forcing St. Lawrence University’s hockey teams to play home games at SUNY Canton during the fall semester.
10.
Jason Coffman takes over for two longtime coaches in high-profile programs at Carthage by succeeded Kirk Ventiquattro as boys lacrosse coach and Sam Millich as football coach.
