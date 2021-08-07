Jerami Grant celebrated with Team USA men’s basketball in the early hours Saturday morning as the latest former Syracuse University athlete to outgrow their Orange legacy and obtain gold, silver, or bronze.
Grant capped off a record four-medal haul for SU athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games when USA beat France, 87-82, for their fourth straight gold in the sport.
Katie Zaferes won a pair of medals for USA track and field — bronze in women’s triathlon and silver in triathlon mixed relay — while Jenna Caira helped pitch Team Canada to a bronze medal in softball.
The Orange was represented by at least one medalist for the fifth straight Olympics, and a total of six former SU athletes competed on the world’s biggest stage over the past two-plus weeks.
GRANT GETS GOLD
Grant played a total of 20 minutes and appeared in every game except the gold-medal final, his greatest contribution an average of 1.2 rebounds in his Team USA debut.
The 6-foot-8 Detroit Pistons forward was one of 12 players selected for the Olympics squad after averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game as a finalist for the NBA Most Improved Player Award.
“I was blessed, when I got the call, it was an honor,” Grant told the Detroit Pistons official team website upon his selection to Team USA. “I love to play the game. That’s why I’m here, and I was excited. I told my family, everybody was excited for me.”
Syracuse has been represented on all four gold-medal squads during the recent streak for Team USA. Carmelo Anthony played for the 2008, 2012, and 2016 squads, along with helping Team USA take bronze in 2004.
Hall of Fame SU coach Jim Boeheim served as an assistant on the prior three gold-medal teams.
Grant played two seasons at SU, starting nine of 40 games to help the 2012-13 Orange advance to the NCAA Final Four, and posting 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game the following year.
Grant and Draymond Green were the only two second-round NBA Draft selections to play for Team USA this year.
ZAFERES TAKES TWO MEDALS
Katie Zaferes became the third American to medal in triathlon when she took the bronze, and she later contributed to Team USA’s silver-medal performance in triathlon mixed relay.
Zaferes endured rain during her individual event and told the “Today” show that she drew inspiration from her late father after seeing a rainbow over a bridge midway through the bike portion. Zaferes’ dad died earlier this year and she credited him for introducing her to triathlon as a teenager.
“I saw that (rainbow) and said: ‘Hi Dad,’” Zaferes said during her Today appearance last week.
“I had mentioned that he’s going to be my spectator for this Olympics, and I took that as a sign that he was there. My dad has been such a big part of my journey for triathlon, and just to see that, it gave me a little more boost of strength and energy.”
Zaferes finished 18th in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and won the International Triathlon Union world championship in 2019.
She competed in track and field, specializing in the steeplechase, and ran cross country at Syracuse until 2012. She has since won 23 career medals in the World Triathlon Series.
CAIRA COLLECTS BRONZE
Jenna Caira pitched 1.2 innings to help Canada beat Mexico, 3-2, in the softball bronze medal game. She is the first SU softball alum to win an Olympics medal and it also marked the first in Team Canada’s history.
She finished with a 1-1 record, six strikeouts, and a 1.24 earned-run average in five appearances.
Caira started for the Orange from 2009-12 and was a three-time All-America selection. She is the program’s all-time leader in career wins (97), strikeouts (1,051), lowest earned-run average (1.87) and lowest opponent batting average (.190) among qualified players.
She helped lead Team Canada to gold in the 2015 Pan Am Games and a second-place finish in the Americas Olympics Qualifier in Sept. 2019 to advance to the Tokyo Games.
SU TRIO SHINES
Hattie Taylor helped the Great Britain rowing team to a fourth-place finish to highlight the trio of former SU athletes that finished shy of the medal podium.
She competed at SU from 2014-17 and became the sixth program alum to reach the Olympics, and the first since the 2004 Athens Games.
In track and field, Justyn Knight finished seventh for Team Canada in the men’s 5,000-meter final.
The 2018 SU alum was a two-time NCAA champion, the 2017 USTFCCCA Cross Country Athlete of the Year, an 11-time USTFCCCA All-American, and claimed 11 individual Atlantic Coast Conference titles while contributing to five team crowns.
Former SU women’s basketball star Kayla Alexander played for Team Canada, which finished 1-2 and did not advance past the group stage.
Alexander averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game in three appearances.
The 6-foot-4 center is a three-time All-Big East selection and SU’s all-time leader in points (2,024), blocks (350), field goals (736), free throws made (552), free throws attempted (750) and games played (140).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.