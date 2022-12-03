RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men’s national soccer team had reached the knockout stage of the World Cup with a blend of defensive excellence, precocious poise and unflinching confidence. Even though goals were scarce, the formula carried the young squad through group play unbeaten and injected belief that it could take yet another step on the sport’s greatest stage.

But the things that carried the Americans into the round of 16 were missing Saturday, and a World Cup campaign that brought hope and harrowing moments, a courageous winning goal in the group finale and stirred interest back home, came to a close with a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium.

