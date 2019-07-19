BASEBALL
Matt Valin of LaFargeville has signed a professional contract to play for the Ottawa Champions in the independent Can-Am League.
The SUNY Cortland product pitched in five games for the Rapids in 2018, with the team winning all five games he started. He went 2-0, compiling 28 strikeouts in 22 innings and posted a 2.86 earned-run average.
As a senior this year with the Red Dragons, Valin was a D3baseball.com first-team All-American and an American Baseball Coaches Association third-team Division III All-American in 2019 for SUNY Cortland.
He was named the New York Region Pitcher of the Year by both organizations and was the Co-Pitcher of the Year in the State University of New York Athletic Conference. This year, Valin appeared in 15 games, 13 as a starter, and finished the year 9-0 with a 2.35 ERA.
In 69 innings pitched he allowed 32 hits, struck out 92 batters and walked 33. He ranked second nationally in Division III with 4.2 hits allowed per nine innings, 13th in victories, and 22nd nationally with 12 strikeouts per nine innings.
Valin tied the Cortland single-game record with 17 strikeouts in a 10-inning, 1-0 win over SUNY Fredonia in the SUNYAC tournament, and he combined on three other Cortland shutouts.
In his two seasons at Cortland, Valin posted a career 10-0 record and 2.60 ERA with 49 hits allowed and 126 strikeouts in 90 innings pitched. He also pitched two seasons at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, where he recorded a total of 149 strikeouts.
Valin is the first former Rapids player to sign with a pro team.
The Cam-Am League features six teams — three in Canada along with one in New York (Rockland Boulders) and two in New Jersey (Sussex County Miners and New Jersey Jackals) — and was formed when the Northeast League was renamed in 2005.
